Bookshop.org’s ‘Read It Forward’ campaign returns to support literacy

Bookshop.org has announced the return of its month-long charitable initiative, ‘Read It Forward,’ for its third year, which launches today. The campaign, which takes place during the National Year of Reading, aims to boost literacy and support children from vulnerable and disadvantaged backgrounds across the UK.

Throughout February, 10% of every children’s book sale made on the Bookshop.org platform, including pre-orders, will be donated to the initiative’s charity partners, BookTrust and Scottish Book Trust. The drive is also designed to benefit independent bookshops, aligning with Bookshop.org’s core mission to support financially the independent literary culture.

Three author ambassadors

The fundraising effort is being spearheaded by three ambassadors for 2026:

children’s author, film and TV star Ben Miller



former Waterstones Children’s Laureate Joseph Coelho



Gill Sims, author of the successful parenting blog ‘Peter and Jane’ and the YA novel Lila Mackay is Very Misunderstood.

Last year’s campaign raised enough money to support over 1,550 families and deliver books to children who needed them the most. This year the funds are earmarked to help BookTrust’s work in promoting shared reading and supporting vulnerable children, and to aid Scottish Book Trust’s early years work, including the specialist outreach programme Bookbug for the Home, which supports young families facing challenging circumstances.

National Year of Reading

Read It Forward is a key part of the National Year of Reading, a nationwide campaign designed to increase reading enjoyment among young people, boost literacy, and build a culture where reading is inclusive and accessible to everyone.

Nicole Vanderbilt, Managing Director of Bookshop.org UK, said:

“Read It Forward is a great opportunity for readers to support children’s literacy and indie bookshops simultaneously. Knowing that we were able to support 1,550 families last year makes us even more willing to help BookTrust and Scottish Book Trust to inspire a love for reading in the younger generations.”

Diana Gerald MBE, Co-CEO of BookTrust, added:

“Shared reading early on in life can have a huge impact on bonding, happiness, wellbeing and much more, but not all families have the chance to experience it. Funds raised by Bookshop.org and its customers will help us reach even more children, particularly vulnerable children and those from lower income backgrounds.”

Ben Miller, speaking about his role as an ambassador, highlighted the dual benefit:

“Anything that helps children discover the joy of stories — and supports our wonderful independent bookshops at the same time — is worth shouting about from the highest rooftops.”