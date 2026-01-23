Nonprofit Growth masterclass from Revolutionise.com. March 2026. Book now

New £11.6 million fund to help charities and councils support local communities

Howard Lake

Howard Lake | 23 January 2026 | News

Sign in Whitehal for the Department for Culture, Media and Sport
Photo: Howard Lake

The Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) has launched the new £11.59 million Local Covenant Partnerships (LCP) Fund, an investment over three years (2026-2029) designed to bolster support for local communities.

This funding package aims to strengthen collaboration between local authorities and the voluntary, community, and social enterprise (VCSE) sector.

The primary goal is to deliver more joined-up, preventative care in areas such as mental health, adult social care, women’s refuges, and child poverty. It is a key mechanism for implementing the government’s Civil Society Covenant.

The fund will support 15 targeted areas across England, focusing on those identified with “double disadvantage” (high deprivation and poor social capital).

Applications open to deliver the fund

The fund is not open to applications at this stage. First the DCMS has opened a competition to appoint a grant recipient or recipients, either a single organisation or a joint application, responsible for delivering the LCP Fund. Eligible civil society organisations should have:

Minister Stephanie Peacock emphasised that the investment is about creating a “seamless and compassionate” support system that turns the Covenant’s principles into a daily reality”.

The deadline for applications is 23:59 GMT on Monday 23rd February 2026. Full competition guidance and application details are available from gov.uk.

