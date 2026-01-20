Nonprofit Growth masterclass from Revolutionise.com. March 2026. Book now

Greggs Foundation community grants reopen for up to £60k core funding

Howard Lake

Howard Lake | 20 January 2026 | Uncategorised

Community Grant Funding Opportunity from Greggs Foundation
Image: Greggs Foundation

The Greggs Foundation’s Community Action Fund is reopening for applications on 26 January 2026. Not-for-profit community organisations across England and Northern Ireland can apply for core funding of up to £20,000 per year for a maximum of three years (up to £60,000 total).

The fund targets projects that help build stronger, healthier communities, focusing on initiatives that address local needs, reduce social isolation, build networks, improve health/wellbeing, and alleviate food poverty.

To be eligible, organisations must have an annual income between £25,000 and £1 million and be based in the Foundation’s geographical focus areas, which are typically near Greggs Outlets and in areas of social deprivation. Eligible locations will be published on the Foundation’s website.

The Greggs Foundation distributes £5 million each year.

Greggs Outlet - shop front.
Greggs Outlet. Image: Greggs Foundation Community

For more details on the fund, including full eligibility criteria and application guidelines, visit the Greggs Foundation Grant Programmes page.

Howard Lake

