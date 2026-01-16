Guardian readers donate more than £1 million to 2025 charity appeal BRADFORD, 26 November 2025 – Pupils from Hill Top Church of England primary school and Horton Grange primary school taking part in a linking event day at Bradford City Hall organised by The Linking Network who use “locally-embedded programmes offering a unique opportunity to build social cohesion, countering the conditions fueling misperception and fear and creating a considered approach to challenges facing local communities”. Children in a singing and dance workshop during the event. Christopher Thomond for The Guardian.

Guardian readers have donated over £1 million to support five grassroots organisations tackling social division and hate and promoting tolerance and unity in communities across the UK.

The newspaper’s annual end of year charity appeal, which closed yesterday, was raising funds for Citizens UK, The Linking Network, Locality, Hope Unlimited and Who is Your Neighbour? to help ensure their community-building work continues throughout 2026.

The focus on tackling social division and hate came at the end of another year in which The Guardian and other news organisations had reported on division, unrest and rising far-right rhetoric. The appeal took a positive view, championed organisations that undertook practical, community-led action.

The appeal featured calls to give that turned messages of hate and division into positive calls to action:

“Our country is full… Of people who can heal division”. Advert for the Guardian’s 2025 charity appeal.

It was underpinned by Guardian journalism, sharing personal stories, original films and investigations that highlighted the power of communities coming together.

The appeal raised a total of £1,035,000, inclusive of estimated Gift Aid from more than 10,000 readers. Many emailed The Guardian to express their support for the focus of the appeal and the organisations chosen to benefit. One reader wrote: “I’m so glad the Guardian is supporting organisations which bring people together, supporting what is humane and in common amongst us all.”



Past Guardian charity appeal results

Since 2015, Guardian readers have raised more than £16 million for good causes, including fighting child poverty and tackling the climate crisis.



