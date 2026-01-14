National Trust receives biggest cash donation in its history Bourne Mill. Photo: Howard Lake

Philanthropist Humphrey Battcock has pledged £10 million in unrestricted funding to the National Trust, representing the largest cash donation the charity has received in its 131-year history.

This comes as the Trust, Europe’s largest conservation charity, shares its upcoming plans to restore nature, end unequal access to nature and culture, and “inspire millions more people to care for the world around them” in 2026.

The extra value of unrestricted giving

Mr Battcock’s decision to make his large gift without any ties or restrictions on how the National Trust might spend it is in contrast to many gifts, large and small. It is not surprising that people often have a clear idea of how they would like their money spent by the charity, which is why a donation of this size that is made without conditions can be transformative. It gives the National Trust flexibility, not least to support infrastructure and/or projects. Funding for day-to-day running costs is often harder to secure.

Excluding legacy donations, only 2.6% of the National Trust’s fundraising income is available to use without restrictions.

Humphrey Battcock explained why he gave, and why he chose to entrust the charity in how to use and spend it:

“The National Trust represents what is best about our society, preserving our shared heritage for all the people. For over 130 years, it has been at the vanguard of progress for the United Kingdom. Its deep commitment to sustainability and to providing access for more people resonates with the values of its founders and reminds us of what is special about our country. “It was during a visit to Osterley Park and House that I witnessed first-hand the efforts the Trust has put in to ensuring people from all parts of our society have access to its attractions, where it cares for our history, nurtures our nature and makes the fullest use of their potential. I also visited Trust-owned farms in north Devon and saw its emphatic commitment to sustainable food production. “In making this donation, I want to emphasise that it is unrestricted; I will have no say over how the charity spends it – and that is because I trust the National Trust to know how best this money can be used.”

Hilary McGrady, Director-General of the National Trust, thanked Mr Battcock for his donation, saying:

“This gift is a huge boost for the National Trust – both because of the vital work it will fund and because of the faith Humphrey has shown in our approach by making it unrestricted”.

The Trust’s previous highest donation was £4 million, given in 2021 by HSBC.

National Trust’s 10-year strategy

The National Trust launched an ambitious 10-year strategy last year to guide the charity’s work to 2035 and beyond.

It pledged to make its biggest contribution to addressing the catastrophic decline in nature in its history, by creating 250,000 hectares of nature-rich landscapes, both on Trust land and off it.

