Small Charity Week 2026 match funding applications open

Howard Lake

Howard Lake | 13 January 2026 | News

Applications open to Small Charity Week 2026 match fund campaign. Logos of major supporters in the bottom right. A smiling woman in a 'volunteer' t-shirt is in the middle.
Image: Big Give

Applications are now open for the Small Charity Week 2026 match funding campaign, which provides a valuable opportunity for small charities to secure vital unrestricted income.

Coordinated by Big Give, Global’s Make Some Noise, and NCVO, the campaign is expanding in 2026 to include UK-based organisations working internationally, alongside increased funding for charities in Scotland and Wales.

The initiative aims to enhance both income and long-term resilience for participants.

Benefits beyond income

The 2025 campaign raised £1.84 million in the week of the campaign, and participating charities reported significant benefits beyond the funds themselves. Post-campaign data showed that:

The 2026 campaign will run from June 22 to June 29. Public donations will be doubled by Champion funders, including players of People’s Postcode Lottery.

Applications are welcomed from UK-registered charities with the Charity Commission, OSCR or NI Charity Commission number. Charities with tax-exempt status are not eligible.

Applications close at 17:00 on Wednesday,11 February 2026.

