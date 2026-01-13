Small Charity Week 2026 match funding applications open Image: Big Give

Applications are now open for the Small Charity Week 2026 match funding campaign, which provides a valuable opportunity for small charities to secure vital unrestricted income.

Coordinated by Big Give, Global’s Make Some Noise, and NCVO, the campaign is expanding in 2026 to include UK-based organisations working internationally, alongside increased funding for charities in Scotland and Wales.

The initiative aims to enhance both income and long-term resilience for participants.

Advertisement

Benefits beyond income

The 2025 campaign raised £1.84 million in the week of the campaign, and participating charities reported significant benefits beyond the funds themselves. Post-campaign data showed that:

97% of charities reported increased confidence in digital fundraising, despite 90% having little or no prior experience.



97% received donations from new supporters, with 39% of the total donations from the campaign coming from completely new donors.



90% raised more, and larger donations, compared to other non-matched fundraising activity.



97% of charities gained new supporters and reported increased confidence in digital fundraising.

The 2026 campaign will run from June 22 to June 29. Public donations will be doubled by Champion funders, including players of People’s Postcode Lottery.

Applications are welcomed from UK-registered charities with the Charity Commission, OSCR or NI Charity Commission number. Charities with tax-exempt status are not eligible.

Applications close at 17:00 on Wednesday,11 February 2026.