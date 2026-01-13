Nonprofit Growth masterclass from Revolutionise.com. March 2026. Book now

Better Boards initiative launched to transform sector governance

Howard Lake

Howard Lake | 13 January 2026 | News

Strong boards. Better decisions. Greater impact. Henry Smith Foundation logo in bottom right and its brand pick background throughout.

Henry Smith Foundation has launched Better Boards to tackle the systemic lack of diversity and professional development within UK charity governance.

Recognising that many boards struggle to reflect the communities they serve, the initiative provides multi-year core funding to four strategic partners: Reach Volunteering, Board Racial Diversity UK, the Young Trustees Movement, and the Association of Chairs.

These organisations were selected for their collective impact on the trustee lifecycle, from opening recruitment to underrepresented groups to strengthening chair leadership. Despite their national influence, these groups often face funding fragility as their work is cross-sector rather than issue-specific.

By investing in these “backbone” organisations, Henry Smith Foundation‘s Better Boards aims to move the sector away from homogenous decision-making. For senior leaders, this represents a vital shift toward inclusive, high-functioning governance as a prerequisite for meaningful social impact.

Howard Lake

