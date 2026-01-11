Hestia launches ‘Safe Spaces’ billboard campaign this winter Image: Hestia

Crisis support charity Hestia has launched a national billboard campaign to encourage domestic abuse victim-survivors to use ‘Safe Spaces’ this winter, noting that charities and police often report increased incidents during winter months.

The campaign, made possible by the JCDecaux Community Channel and creative agency Toaster, appears on billboards and highlights the different forms and escalating risks of domestic abuse.

The Safe Spaces scheme, launched by Hestia as part of its UK Says No More campaign, involves asking a member of staff at participating high street banks and pharmacies for discreet access to a private room with communication devices.

Organisations taking part include AIB (NI), Boots, Cooperative Bank, Medicare, Metro Bank, Morrisons, Nationwide, NatWest, Progressive Building Society, Royal Bank of Scotland, Santander, TSB, and Ulster Bank.

There are currently over 4,400 Safe Spaces on UK high streets.

The billboard campaign will run across the UK, including London, Birmingham, Edinburgh and Manchester.

Image: Hestia

Patrick Ryan, Chief Executive at Hestia, emphasised that winter is a dangerous time for those experiencing domestic abuse due to increased isolation and risk, making the promotion of Safe Spaces crucial.

Hestia’s UK Says No More campaign includes “No More Week 2026,” scheduled for March 4–10 2026.