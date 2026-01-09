Enthuse begins eight-year partnership with Baxters Loch Ness Marathon

Enthuse has become the Official Fundraising Partner for Baxters Loch Ness Marathon for the next eight years.

The donations, fundraising and event registration platform will start by supporting this year’s Baxters Loch Ness Marathon & Festival of Running which takes place on Sunday 27 September.

Enthuse says that it is “the official partner of 70% of the top 10 fundraising mass participation events in the UK”. This includes the full suite of events organised by the UK’s two biggest mass participation event organisers: London Marathon Events and the Great Run Company, covering the TCS London Marathon, AJ Bell Great North Run, Brighton Marathon and GetPRO Bath Half.

Baxters Loch Ness Marathon in 2018. Photo: Paul Campbell

Fundraising pages for charities and runners taking part in the Baxters Loch Ness Marathon & Festival of Running will find them:

co-branded to their cause and the Baxters Loch Ness Marathon

integrated with event registration “to ensure 100% fundraising page creation”

linked to the official event platform to show the collective event fundraising total

Enthuse‘s integrated fundraising page creation function is intended to make it easier for those involved to set up a page and start collecting donations right away.

The Baxters Loch Ness Marathon & Festival of Running

The Baxter’s Loch Ness Marathan start in 2025

The marathon and festival consists of serveral events – the Loch Ness Marathon, River Ness 10K, 10K Corporate Challenge, River Ness 5K and Wee Nessie. This year a total of 10,700 runners took part in one or more of these distances.

Malcolm Sutherland, CEO at Caledonian Concepts, said:

“Each year, our event portfolio generates more than £1 million for charities across Scotland and the UK, and this new partnership will elevate the fundraising journey for participants and their supporters as well as boosting the charitable impact of the event.”

Chester Mojay-Sinclare, Enthuse Founder and CEO, added:

“The Baxters Loch Ness Marathon has earned its reputation as one of the most welcoming and scenic marathons in the world and we’re delighted to be the official fundraising partner for such a fantastic event. It’s no surprise that such an iconic course is on the bucket list of so many runners and we want to help ensure maximising fundraising is front of mind for participants too.”