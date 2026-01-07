New Year Honours List highlights charity sector leaders City Bridge Foundation congatulations Giles Shilson on being awarded OBE.

Charity leaders, fundraisers, philanthropists and volunteers feature strongly in HM The King’s New Year Honours Lists 2026, with hundreds of recipients recognised specifically for services to charity, philanthropy, volunteering and community support across the UK’s 1,157 awardees.

For charity CEOs and experienced fundraiser leaders these awards underscore the power of focused, outcomes-driven leadership.

This year’s lists underline a continuing trend of honouring “community champions” and grassroots leaders alongside major donors and national‑profile charity figures.

Headline charity and philanthropy figures

Several high‑profile leaders and philanthropists with substantial charitable portfolios are recognised at the highest levels of the honours system. Their awards reflect both long‑term governance roles in major institutions and personal giving or public advocacy.​

Businessman and philanthropist Fergus McCann is honoured for services to the economy and to charity, recognising sustained philanthropic support alongside his commercial career.

Charity CEOs, founders and trustees

The lists continue to reward long‑serving charity chief executives, founders and senior trustees, particularly where organisations address health inequality, disability, children and youth, homelessness and violence against women. In many cases the citation explicitly references both leadership and sectoral impact.

Janet Fischer, Chief Executive of the national charity Live Music Now, has been awarded an MBE for her outstanding contribution to music, communities, and social impact. She has successfully positioned Live Music Now at the intersection of arts and social change, championing the role of music in improving life outcomes within schools, healthcare, and local communities.





Janet Fischer. Photo: Mariangela Quiroga Cantillo



Under her direction, the organisation’s 300 professional musicians reach over 65,000 people annually, delivering meaningful, high-quality live music experiences to vulnerable groups, including children, young people, older people, and those experiencing disadvantage.​

Carla Cressy , founder and CEO of The Endometriosis Foundation , is recognised for services to charity and women’s health, underlining the growing visibility of lived‑experience founders in reproductive health charities.

, founder and CEO of , is recognised for services to charity and women’s health, underlining the growing visibility of lived‑experience founders in reproductive health charities. ​ David Cutler , director of the Baring Foundation , receives an honour for services to charity, reflecting the influence of independent foundations in funding civil society, arts and human rights work.



, director of the , receives an honour for services to charity, reflecting the influence of independent foundations in funding civil society, arts and human rights work. Dr Alexander Rhys has been appointed an OBE for his dual service to both healthcare and the LGBTQ+ community. His recognition highlights the value of leaders who can simultaneously command highly specialised professional fields while driving large-scale, high-impact social movements. As a dual CEO, he leads the Infection Prevention Society , a professional membership body for practitioners across the UK, and is the founder of It Gets Better UK .



Dr Alex Rhys OBE



Rhys launched It Gets Better UK in 2017, and through its work, the organisation has reached over 2.5 million LGBTQ+ young people. His ability to scale a grassroots initiative to a national platform that impacts millions, alongside managing a critical professional body in healthcare, demonstrates an exceptional capacity for strategic management and influence. This dual recognition in the Honours list serves as a powerful case study for the sector on how to maximise impact by applying strong leadership principles across diverse social and professional arenas.

, founder and director of , is honoured for services to charity and sustainability, illustrating how charitable redistribution and circular‑economy models are gaining recognition. ​ John Spiers , CEO of The EQ Foundation and chair of EQ Investors, is recognised for services to business and charity, showing the continued crossover between impact‑driven finance and philanthropic grantmaking.

, CEO of and chair of EQ Investors, is recognised for services to business and charity, showing the continued crossover between impact‑driven finance and philanthropic grantmaking. ​ Dr D Rama Krishna Reddy , director of Homeless Housing , is honoured for services to homeless people in Preston, emblematic of multiple grassroots homelessness and housing leaders on this year’s lists.

, director of , is honoured for services to homeless people in Preston, emblematic of multiple grassroots homelessness and housing leaders on this year’s lists. ​ Among women leaders, Helen Cooke, founder and CEO of disability‑employment organisation MyPlus, is recognised for services to special educational needs and disabilities, underscoring a strong disability‑inclusion theme.​

Community fundraisers, volunteers and local champions

Many awards celebrate “community champions” whose primary contribution is unpaid fundraising, local organising or long‑term volunteering rather than formal leadership roles. These include carers, bereavement advocates, specialist health volunteers and local campaigners.​

UK government communications highlight recipients who have raised funds for local hospices, cancer services and children’s causes, including individuals who have turned personal loss into sustained charitable fundraising efforts.

​ Regional media coverage points to awards for carers and grassroots fundraisers such as Emma Rule , honoured for her cancer fundraising work, showing the importance of storytelling and patient‑led initiatives in this year’s community list.

, honoured for her cancer fundraising work, showing the importance of storytelling and patient‑led initiatives in this year’s community list. ​ Diversity‑focused philanthropy is visible in the recognition of Patricia Keiko Hamzahee , co‑founder of Black Funding Network , GiveBlack and Extend Ventures , cited for services to philanthropy, the arts and impact investment.



, co‑founder of , and , cited for services to philanthropy, the arts and impact investment. Serena Wiebe has been recognised with a British Empire Medal ( BEM ) for her services to young people, specifically her work in East Bristol and as a mentor at Empire Fighting Chance. Wiebe’s award is a testament to the power of youth leadership and its direct influence on national strategy and community safety. Her work is a prime example of high-impact community engagement that provides crucial, early intervention and life-changing mentorship.



As a member of the Youth Advisory Group, Wiebe played a key role in informing a landmark National Youth Strategy, the first in 15 years, demonstrating how young voices can shape high-level government policy. Furthermore, her involvement—from inspiring young boxers to attending the first annual Knife Crime Summit at 10 Downing Street—showcases the tangible results of investing in youth and listening to their lived experiences.



Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy said:



“Huge congratulations to Serena Wiebe on her thoroughly deserved medallists of the order of the british empire for services to Young People. As a member of the Youth Advisory Group, she helped inform a landmark National Youth Strategy, the first in 15 years.



“From inspiring the next generation of boxers to attending the first annual Knife Crime Summit at 10 Downing Street, Serena shows what’s possible when we invest in young people and listen to their voices. Delighted to see her work recognised.”

Donors, grant‑makers and charitable funding innovators

A distinctive strand in the 2026 lists is the number of honourees whose primary contribution is as funders, donors or architects of new giving vehicles. This sits alongside traditional recognition for large, long‑established foundations.​

Philanthropists Caroline Butt and Stephen Butt , co‑founders and CEOs of the Calleva Foundation , are honoured for services to philanthropy, signalling the system’s interest in relatively new, high‑engagement foundations.

and , co‑founders and CEOs of the , are honoured for services to philanthropy, signalling the system’s interest in relatively new, high‑engagement foundations. ​ Humphrey Battcock is recognised for his philanthropy with the Centre for Homelessness Impact , reflecting evidence‑led funding approaches to homelessness.

is recognised for his philanthropy with the , reflecting evidence‑led funding approaches to homelessness. ​ Patricia Hamzahee’s citation explicitly references impact investment, suggesting that blended‑finance and mission‑aligned investing are now firmly part of the honours narrative around charitable funding.



citation explicitly references impact investment, suggesting that blended‑finance and mission‑aligned investing are now firmly part of the honours narrative around charitable funding. The former chair of London’s biggest independent charity funder is one of two elected members of the City of London Corporation recognised in the King’s New Year Honours. Giles Shilson , who chaired City Bridge Foundation for three and a half years from 2021 to 2024, has been awarded an OBE for services to outreach and inclusion and to charity.



Giles Shilson



He led the 900-year-old charity, of which the City Corporation is sole trustee, through the aftermath of the pandemic and oversaw major changes to its governance which brought together its duties as a bridge owner and charity funder.



Dr Shilson also served for three years as chair of the Barbican Centre Board and as chair of governors of the City of London School. In all those roles, he championed a more inclusive approach, particularly with regard to neurodivergent people.



Peter Dunphy



Mr Dunphy contributed towards securing asset of community value status for City venues including The Tipperary, reputedly London’s oldest Irish pub, safeguarding its future as a Fleet Street hostelry.



He also spent over a decade as trustee and two years as deputy governor of The Honourable The Irish Society, a grant-giving charity connected to the City Corporation which supports cross-community initiatives in and around County Londonderry.

Rejecting the honours

Not all those who are successfully nominated for awards choose to accept them. Many have rejected them for a variety of reasons, include the use of award terms which reflect the era of British imperialism.

This year Tressa Burke, chief executive of the Glasgow Disability Alliance, who was due to be recognised by the prime minister for her services to people with disabilities, turned down the award. She told BBC Radio Scotland Breakfast that it came at a “very grim” time for disabled people in Glasgow. She explained that there were “frightened to put their heating on, to pay their bills, basically feeling that they are under attack from the UK government”.



She added: “I just felt I could not accept a personal honour because disabled people were being so dishonoured in society at this time with the political choices that are being made.”

Numbers, demographics and trends

Across all sectors, the 2026 New Year Honours Lists recognise 1,157 recipients, broadly in line with recent years. While full gender and age breakdowns have not yet been published in a single consolidated official dataset, available government and media briefings point to several clear patterns.​

Scale of charity‑linked awards

A substantial minority of the 1,157 recipients are cited wholly or partly “for services to charity”, “to philanthropy”, “to volunteering” or “to the community”, spanning everything from high awards to BEMs.

​ Within that group, there is a wide spread across health, youth, homelessness, sports‑related giving, faith‑based work and arts charities, with no single theme dominating.

Gender balance

Education‑ and community‑focused briefings emphasise that women make up a significant share of recipients in people‑ and care‑focused categories, including social care, early years, domestic abuse, and community volunteering.

​ Senior philanthropic and grant‑making roles are more evenly split, with both male and female foundation leaders and major donors recognised, though detailed percentages have not yet been formally disclosed.

Youngest, oldest and regional spread

Honours coverage highlights a broad age range among “community champions”, including younger founders of social enterprises and digital‑age nonprofits, alongside older volunteers recognised for 30 or 40 years of service.

​ Scottish recipients account for around 9% of the total list, reflecting efforts to ensure all nations and regions are represented; similar patterns are reported for other parts of the UK.

Sectoral emphasis: arts vs charity

Music and arts coverage notes that the awards span arts, science, community work and charity, with a particularly visible cluster of musicians, actors and cultural leaders alongside community and charity figures.

​ While arts and culture produce many of the most high‑profile names, the number of mid‑ and lower‑level awards for charity, volunteering and community work is substantial, indicating that charitable service remains one of the largest single grounds for recognition.

Emerging themes

Strong threads this year include: violence against women and girls, inclusion and diversity, homelessness prevention, youth opportunity, disability rights and mental health, often delivered through small or medium‑sized charities.

​ Impact‑linked philanthropy, social investment, and business–charity partnerships feature more explicitly in citations than in many previous years, suggesting a shift towards recognising strategic funding and system‑level change as well as frontline delivery.​



For charity‑sector leaders, the 2026 New Year Honours underline that national recognition is increasingly focused on long‑term commitment, lived‑experience leadership and innovative funding models, as much as on positional status or organisation size.

