UK for UNHCR’s campaign focuses on the power of music for empathy

UK for UNHCR’s Hope on Repeat campaign this winter is highlighting the value of music to bring hope, empathy and a sense of togetherness.

The campaign includes a nationwide search and vote to find “the UK’s No. 1 #HopeHit”, the song they feel most brings joy and hope, and inspires a sense of community.

UK for UNHCR is the UN Refugee Agency’s UK charity partner.

To launch its campaign the charity has released the findings of newly-commissioned Censuswide research into empathy, cultural connection, and solidarity in Britain, which should prove a useful guide to fundraisers across the UK.

They survey was designed to explores how music brings people together across cultures, inspired by recent historical research led by Royal College of Music Research Fellow Norbert Meyn. The survey reveals fascinating insights into music’s role in helping to form social bonds, build community and develop understanding across cultures in the UK.

The power of music

Questioned on music’s role in UK society, 73% of respondents see music as a way to build better relationships between people from different backgrounds. The many charity Christmas carol concerts taking place this week and next are in part a recognition or demonstration of how the value of listening to or performing music together is a core part of fundraising by many charities and charity supporters.

Research by Professor Beth Breeze found that many fundraisers were drawn to membership of choirs, attesting to the positive power of music and communal singing. She found that found that 11% of fundraisers sing in choirs. That is ten times more than the national average.

Samir Savant blogged here in 2016 about the link between fundraising and singing in A choir of fundraisers.

The survey also revealed:

Over a third ( 36% ) cite music as a universal language



) cite music as a universal language 30% see music as a source of unity



see music as a source of unity More than a quarter ( 26% ) think music breaks down social barriers



) think music breaks down social barriers 26% value music’s ability to start conversations

The survey also reports that 60% of people in the UK believe that listening to music from different parts of the world builds connection and understanding with people from different cultures ― six times the number who disagree.

Music is widely believed to help people feel more positive. Over half (57%) state that they have go-to songs that lift their spirits, make them feel hopeful and inspired; and close to half (49%) turn to music to help them through difficult times.

The impact of easy access to extensive music

Responses also show that the ways we now access music, across platforms ― such as Spotify, TikTok and YouTube ― help to broaden perspectives. 70% of respondents aged 18-34 believe that streaming and social media have introduced them to music from cultures they might not have heard before.

Music as a safe space

The results of the survey underline music’s role in building communities and solidarity with others.

Royal College of Music Research Fellow Norbert Meyn, whose research inspired the survey said:

“Music travels easily across borders and does not need a passport. When people move, music moves with them, and music can also travel through sheet music and recordings.



“UK for UNHCR’s survey findings show that we not only turn to music as a source of hope and identity for ourselves, but we also see it as a way to actively connect with others. When shared, music can help us feel emotional warmth and human connection. Music drives a sense of community and togetherness like few other mediums.”



Vote for your Hope Hit

UK for UNHCR’s survey supports its ‘Hope on Repeat’ winter campaign. Hope on Repeat uses the medium of music to raise awareness of the hardship facing people forcibly displaced from their homes in Afghanistan, Syria and Ukraine at the coldest time of the year.

Everyone in the UK is invited to vote for their #HopeHit. Nominations are building “the UK’s definitive Hope on Repeat Playlist, a soundtrack of solidarity”. The UK’s favourite will be announced in January 2026.

The charity’s Hope on Repeat Podcast also hears from people who have been forced to flee their homes, with the stories and soundtracks of their lives. Hope on Repeat guest, Syrian human rights advocate and dancer, Maysa, said:

“As a dancer, I see the power of music to connect and unite every day. In a world that seems to be so divided, the UK’s belief in the power of music to unite is a real reason for hope.”



About the survey

UK for UNHCR commissioned the research conducted by Censuswide, who questioned over 2,000 people from across England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales in November this year. The data was collected between 17.11.2025 – 19.11.2025. Censuswide abides by and employs members of the Market Research Society and follows the MRS code of conduct and ESOMAR principles, and is a member of the British Polling Council.



UK for UNHCR success in Big Give Christmas Campaign

UK for UNHCR has announced today that it raised £87,625 in one week as part of Big Give’s 2025 Christmas Challenge.