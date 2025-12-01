Twinkl offers funding giveaway for UK teachers Image: Twinkl

Educational technology platform Twinkl has announced its largest giveaway of £40,000 to help UK-based teachers with an educational project.

Coinciding with Giving Tuesday on 2 December, Twinkl is giving teachers the chance to win up to £20,000 towards an educational project they are involved in – whether that’s a new music room, a field trip, or new classroom materials.

An additional £20,000 of funding will be awarded to smaller projects spread across the UK.

Advertisement

Jon Seaton, Co-Founder and CEO of Twinkl, said:

“Supporting those who teach has been at the heart of our mission from day one. We not only provide outstanding educational resources – we’ve built a global community of educators who inspire one another and drive real change in their classrooms.” “Our biggest ever Community Collection giveaway is a chance for us to champion those teachers with bold ideas and the determination to make them happen.”

Teachers can apply until 31 December 2025. All winners will be contacted by 31 January 2026.

The campaign will run throughout December, with teachers encouraged to apply for funding via the Twinkl website:

Funding opportunities in November 2025 (7 November 2025)