Nonprofit Growth masterclass from Revolutionise.com. March 2026. Book now

London Marathon Charity Ballot returns

Howard Lake

Howard Lake | 28 November 2025 | News

a close up of a woman's trainers
Photo: Unsplash.com

Five hundred charity places are about to be made available for the world’s biggest annual one-day fundraising event 

The popular TCS London Marathon Charity Ballot is back, offering 500 charities the chance to secure a place in the 2027 edition of the world’s biggest annual one-day fundraising event.

The Charity Ballot is open only to UK-registered charities that do not already hold places for the 2027 event. The 500 places will be allocated through a random ballot. No charity will be eligible for more than one place.

Advertisement

Great Fundraising Organizations book - available now

The ballot opens on Monday 1 December 2025 and closes at 23:59 on Thursday 11 December. To enter the ballot, charities must complete the application form on the TCS London Marathon website.

Charities will be notified of the results by Friday 19 December.

This year’s event raised £87.3 million for charity, breaking the event’s own world record from 2024, confirming its position as the world’s biggest annual one-day fundraising event.

Related posts

UK Fundraising
12 May 2020

The 2.6 Challenge passes £10m mark
UK Fundraising
7 August 2020

2020 London Marathon goes virtual only – except for elite runners
25 April 2023

More than £52mn raised in London Marathon so far via JustGiving & Enthuse
31 March 2025

Applications open for 2027 TCS London Marathon charity of the year

Loading

Howard Lake

About Howard Lake
Howard Lake is consultant editor of UK Fundraising. He founded the site in 1994 and successfully sold it in 2022. As director of Giving X Ltd he is exploring growing giving on a massive scale. He is the founder of Fundraising Camp and co-founder of GoodJobs.

Mastodon