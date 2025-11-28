London Marathon Charity Ballot returns Photo: Unsplash.com

Five hundred charity places are about to be made available for the world’s biggest annual one-day fundraising event

The popular TCS London Marathon Charity Ballot is back, offering 500 charities the chance to secure a place in the 2027 edition of the world’s biggest annual one-day fundraising event.

The Charity Ballot is open only to UK-registered charities that do not already hold places for the 2027 event. The 500 places will be allocated through a random ballot. No charity will be eligible for more than one place.

The ballot opens on Monday 1 December 2025 and closes at 23:59 on Thursday 11 December. To enter the ballot, charities must complete the application form on the TCS London Marathon website.

Charities will be notified of the results by Friday 19 December.

This year’s event raised £87.3 million for charity, breaking the event’s own world record from 2024, confirming its position as the world’s biggest annual one-day fundraising event.