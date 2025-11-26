Migrants’ Aspiration Programme opens for applications Image: Migrants Rights Network

Applications for the Migrants’ Aspiration Programme are now open.



MAP is a co-curated radical leadership programme for migrants from the Migrants Rights Network. It is a space to “reimagine leadership, build connections, and explore practical and creative approaches to campaigning and organising”.

It is designed to equip migrants with the tools and support they need to create change within their communities.

The programme is open to those with experience of migration and/or racialisation and who are interested in community organising and campaigning. If you are curious to explore alternative ways of organising and more radical and abolitionist strategies, this could be the programme for you.



MAP is a free programme but their bursaries can only cover travel expenses within London.

The Migrants Rights Network is also inviting experienced organisers, campaigners, and community builders to become mentors for our 2026 cohort.

The programme will be held in-person in East London in Spring 2026 and applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis. Applications to the Migrants Aspiration Programme close on Sunday 7th December 2025, at 5pm.



