Nonprofit Growth masterclass from Revolutionise.com. March 2026. Book now

Ofgem Energy Redress Scheme offers £30m to community energy groups

Howard Lake

Howard Lake | 21 November 2025 | News

£30 million available to eligible organisations. Find out more - energyredress.org.uk. Apply now button.
Image: Energy Redress Scheme

Applications are now open for the fourteenth round of the Ofgem Energy Industry Voluntary Redress Scheme. Selected energy-related projects across England, Scotland and Wales will receive a total of £30 million.

Funding will support projects that help households most at risk from cold homes and high energy bills.

Community energy groups, including co-operatives, community benefit societies and community interest companies, together with registered charities are now eligible to apply for grants through the Main and Small Funds.

Advertisement

Great Fundraising Organizations book - available now

The scheme also prioritises projects that develop innovative energy related products or services and empower people to reduce their carbon emissions, through the Innovation and Carbon Emissions Reduction Funds.

Previous funded projects

Previous projects funded through the scheme include impartial energy advice services for people in vulnerable situations and research to ensure new energy technologies meet the needs of elderly and disabled people.

Other organisations have used the funding to focus on increasing uptake of whole-house energy upgrades and trialling new business models or interventions that enable households to use more locally generated energy.

Where the funding comes from

Ofgem’s enforcement and compliance activity collects voluntary payments from companies that may have breached Ofgem administered rules. Since 2018, the Energy Redress Scheme has allocated £191 million to fund more than 755 projects across England, Scotland and Wales.

Types of funding

The funding streams available are:  

Organisations can submit one application as a lead partner per round across all the funds. Funding rounds are launched quarterly.

Cathryn Scott, Regulatory Director for Market Oversight and Enforcement at Ofgem, said:

“When suppliers fall short of our standards, we take decisive action through our robust compliance and enforcement work. Recovered funds are used to support vulnerable energy users, and drive innovation and carbon reduction projects. This latest round makes nearly £30 million available to community energy groups helping households most in need across the country.”

The deadline for applications to this funding round is 5pm on 2 December 2025, via the Energy Redress site.

Related posts

UK Fundraising
29 March 2017

10:10 seeks organisations to benefit from solar power crowdfunding campaign
UK Fundraising
19 April 2017

Jewson offers £250k in Building Better Communities 2017
UK Fundraising
2 March 2021

2,000 grants available in 2021 from Localgiving’s Magic Little Grant Fund
UK Fundraising
11 November 2015

Lloyds Bank Foundation to give £3m to tackle domestic abuse

Loading

Howard Lake

About Howard Lake
Howard Lake is consultant editor of UK Fundraising. He founded the site in 1994 and successfully sold it in 2022. As director of Giving X Ltd he is exploring growing giving on a massive scale. He is the founder of Fundraising Camp and co-founder of GoodJobs.

Mastodon