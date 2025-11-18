Access Self Storage aims for most boring charity calendar ever The 2026 Access Self Storage charity calendar

Access Self Storage has unveiled its first “Themed Storage Unit Calendar” for 2026, which it claims could be the ‘Most Boring Calendar Ever’, with every penny of every sale to be donated to Cancer Research UK.

It has produced 3,000 calendars and the company hopes to raise a minimum of £10,000 for CRUK. The calendars can be bought in all of Access Self Storage’s 57 stores around the UK.

Featuring 12 of the ‘hottest’ storage units from across the UK, each month’s chosen subject tells its own story, from colourful doors and seasonal themes to pop culture nods and festive tributes. All the monthly pages have been curated by and captured by the Access Self Storage team.

Advertisement

December’s calendar image in Access Self Storage’s 2026 charity calendar

Self storage units for a year

The calendar, on sale for £5, features the following storage units:

January : Edmonton, a 12 sq ft yellow doored unit welcomes in the new year with a set of dumbbells, the perfect offering plenty of motivation



: Edmonton, a 12 sq ft yellow doored unit welcomes in the new year with a set of dumbbells, the perfect offering plenty of motivation February : Basingstoke, love is in the air with a single red heart floating inside a vast 700 sq ft warehouse, a subtle nod to the month of love



: Basingstoke, love is in the air with a single red heart floating inside a vast 700 sq ft warehouse, a subtle nod to the month of love March : Twickenham, Daffodils bloom brightly in a 100 sq ft unit, set against modern corrugated steel to mark the first signs of Spring, with a storage twist



: Twickenham, Daffodils bloom brightly in a 100 sq ft unit, set against modern corrugated steel to mark the first signs of Spring, with a storage twist April : Nottingham, a lone Easter egg sits proudly in a 125 sq ft unit with bare brick walls, a minimalistic ode to the season of renewal



: Nottingham, a lone Easter egg sits proudly in a 125 sq ft unit with bare brick walls, a minimalistic ode to the season of renewal May : Ealing, May the Fourth be with you as Darth Vader’s mask menaces from within a yellow fronted locker, delighting Star Wars fans everywhere



: Ealing, May the Fourth be with you as Darth Vader’s mask menaces from within a yellow fronted locker, delighting Star Wars fans everywhere June : Hayes, the World Cup trophy takes centre stage in a 125 sq ft unit, the gold gleaming perfectly against the units silver-edged steel and polished concrete floors



: Hayes, the World Cup trophy takes centre stage in a 125 sq ft unit, the gold gleaming perfectly against the units silver-edged steel and polished concrete floors July : Guildford, a giant inflatable pink flamingo basks among a blue doored corridor, offering summer vibes indoors



: Guildford, a giant inflatable pink flamingo basks among a blue doored corridor, offering summer vibes indoors August : Bristol, known as ‘Moving Month’ a single wooden playhouse rests in a 150 sq ft unit, a sweet tribute to new beginnings



: Bristol, known as ‘Moving Month’ a single wooden playhouse rests in a 150 sq ft unit, a sweet tribute to new beginnings September : Streatham, back to school season is celebrated in a 200 sq ft unit



: Streatham, back to school season is celebrated in a 200 sq ft unit October : Cheam, a lone broom, or ‘flying broomstick’ leans casually against the side of a unit, ready for Halloween adventures



: Cheam, a lone broom, or ‘flying broomstick’ leans casually against the side of a unit, ready for Halloween adventures November : Wandsworth, a poppy wreath honours the UK’s veterans, as Access Self Storage remembers and reflects



: Wandsworth, a poppy wreath honours the UK’s veterans, as Access Self Storage remembers and reflects December: Brentford, the grand finale. A single Christmas tree glows in a cosy 50 sq ft unit, closing out the year with festive warmth.

To buy a copy:

Donate a suggested £5 via the company’s CRUK Giving page

Visit your local Access Self Storage

Show your donation confirmation

Collect your calendar