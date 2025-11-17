Amazon Literary Partnership offers funds to literary organisations Ministry of Stories’ DreamState project. Photo: Ministry of Stories

The Amazon Literary Partnership is inviting applications for its next round of grants to literary organisations “that inspire and champion writers across the UK and Republic of Ireland”.

This year it has supported 38 literary groups across the UK and Republic of Ireland, the most recipients in a single year. Beneficiaries included organisations that support writers of all ages and stages, such as those dedicated to building confidence through creativity, amplifying underrepresented voices, and inspiring communities through the written word.

New recipient for 2025

Cheltenham Festivals was a new partner in this year’s funding round. It received funding for its Write Now mentorship programme.

Aimed at supporting young people in the South West who have been permanently excluded from mainstream schools and are at risk of engaging with the criminal justice system, the programme has been working to connect people and communities through words and stories, offering writing mentors to help develop young people’s confidence and voice through creative expression.

Each workshop is designed to amplify underrepresented voices, help young people tell their stories, and empower them to thrive.

Sarah Cooksley, Head of Learning and Participation at Cheltenham Festivals said:

“Through the support of the Amazon Literary Partnership, we’ve been able to shine a light on the stories that too often go unheard. Our recent work exploring school exclusions and their impact on young people’s wellbeing, opportunity and sense of belonging has shown just how powerful creative expression can be in rebuilding confidence and connection”.

Graffiti Theatre’s funding

Write Club book launch at Graffiti Theatre

Graffiti Theatre Company was one of the first organisations in Ireland to benefit from the Partnership’s funding, since its expansion to the Republic of Ireland in 2024.

This year the Cork-based theatre company expanded its Creative Writing programme to offer “free, fun, and engaging workshops” in English and Irish to schools across the city and county through its partnership with Fighting Words, another organisation that has received support from the Amazon Literary Partnership. These sessions help young people explore their imagination and express themselves through writing.

Ann Marie O’Sullivan, Creative Writing Coordinator at Graffiti Theatre Company said:

“The grant from the Amazon Literary Partnership has been transformative for our creative writing programme here at Graffiti. It has enabled us to offer free creative writing workshops in English and Irish, that spark creativity and confidence in classrooms and from our theatre here in Blackpool. The funding has also meant we could fulfil a long-held dream to launch Write Club — our weekly space where teenagers come together to write, share, and find their voice”.

How to apply

Applications for 2026 grants are being accepted until 30th January 2026. Grant recipients will be notified in May 2026.

Due to the volume of requests, “Amazon is unable to respond personally to each inquiry, nor provide guidance on applications”.

Who is eligible?

Applicants must be a registered nonprofit organisation in the United Kingdom or Republic of Ireland, whose core mission is “to develop emerging writers, support diversity, celebrate storytelling, and/or build authors’ careers”. Organisations “should be structurally and financially sound”. They should “display energy, passion, and reach; have an online presence and an enthusiastic membership or readership”.