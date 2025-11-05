Aldi Winter Community Fund invites nominations for local charities Photo by Marques Thomas on Unsplash

Supermarket Aldi will donate £10,000 to local charities across the UK this year. Shoppers are invited to nominate local charities, food banks and community groups.

To nominate a charity – there’s nothing saying you can’t nominate one you work or volunteer for – just email al************@**********co.uk. You should include the organisation’s name and location, explain briefly why they need support, and your name and contact details.

“The response to last year’s call out was amazing, and as a result we were able to support lots of incredible charities with their work across the UK”, said Liz Fox, national sustainability director at Aldi UK. “This year, we’re pleased to be able to help even more organisations as they head into the winter months.”

Entries opened on 21st October and will close on Monday 10th November 2025.

Aldi describes this funding offer as a ‘competition’ in its terms and conditions. As a result “there is a limit of 1 (one) entry to the Competition per person.”

You can find out more about other ways in which Aldi supports local community organisations.