Marketing agency offers ‘extra hours’ to charities when the clocks change Photo:

A Gloucestershire-based marketing and PR agency is marking the ‘extra hour’ gained when the clocks go back on Sunday 26th October by donating additional hours of consultancy support to good causes.

Apt Marketing and PR will be donating these hours to charities, not-for-profits, and B Corp businesses across the UK.

The team will dedicate up to 15 hours of ‘extra’ team time to help purpose-driven organisations boost their communications strategies as they head into winter.

The hours can be used flexibly for support with:

Strategic marketing or PR consultancy sessions

Communications planning or campaign brainstorming

Copywriting and content support

Crisis communications preparation

Expert sounding board for upcoming initiatives and plans for 2026

Hours will be allocated on a first-come-first-served basis, with each successful organisations allocated a minimum of one hour consultancy time. Sessions can be conducted remotely or in person if based in and around the Cheltenham area and hours must be used in full before the end of November.

Any UK-based charity, social enterprise, not-for-profit, or certified B Corp can apply for a share of the 15 hours by contacting the agency before by midnight on Wednesday October 29th. Hours will be allocated on a first-come-first-served basis, with each successful organisations allocated a minimum of one hour consultancy time. Sessions can be conducted remotely or in person if based in and around the Cheltenham area and hours must be used in full before the end of November.

Victoria Petkovic-Short, Director of apt marketing and PR, explained:

“Charities and purpose-led organisations often achieve incredible impact with limited resources. It’s why we set up the apt Foundation, which takes 5% from the fees of our for-profit clients to ‘buy’ hours for pro bono work or to top-up hours for charity clients.

“We wanted to use the symbolic ‘extra hour’ to give something back and help time-poor teams and organisations. The clocks may be going back, but we’re paying it forward.”

How to apply

Email pu*****@*************co.uk and tell them who you are and what you would do with your ‘extra’ hour(s). The deadline for receipt of requests is Wednesday 29th October 2025.