TCS London Marathon 2025 raises a world record £87.3 million for charities Runners head towards the finish line and away from Buckingham Palace during The TCS London Marathon on Sunday 27th April 2025. Photo: Ian Walton for London Marathon Events ©TCS London Marathon 2025

This year’s total of funds raised for charity by runners in the TCS London Marathon is £87.3 million, beating last year’s total by £13.8 million.

This beats its own world record as the world’s largest annual one-day fundraising event.

This brings the cumulative total raised since the first edition of the London Marathon in 1981 to £1.4 billion.

More world records

Runners celebrate after crossing the finish line together as a new world record for the most finishers ever in a marathon is completed during The TCS London Marathon on Sunday 27th April 2025. Photo: Andrew Baker for London Marathon Events. ©TCS London Marathon

In addition to the total funds raised for charity there were more world records set at the 2025 TCS London Marathon.

It was the world’s largest marathon, with 56,640 finishers.

It saw a new women’s-only world record of 2:15:50 set by Ethiopia’s Tigst Assefa.

And after applications to run in the 2026 TCS London Marathon were opened shortly after this year’s event, a world record of 1,133,813 people entered the public ballot.

Next year’s TCS London Marathon will take place on Sunday 26 April 2026.

Hugh Brasher, CEO of London Marathon Events, said:

“We are extremely proud that the TCS London Marathon continues to set new records for the world’s largest annual one-day fundraising event. While it takes place on one day every year, its impact goes far beyond that – as this phenomenal fundraising total of £87.3 million from the 2025 TCS London Marathon shows. Thousands of charities directly benefit from the money raised by the incredible efforts of those who ran 26.2 miles on Sunday 27 April, helping these organisations make a difference all year round. It is extraordinary that the London Marathon has now raised £1.4 billion for charity since the first edition in 1981.”

Runners pass around Parliament Square during The TCS London Marathon on Sunday 27th April 2025. Photo: Kieran Cleeves for London Marathon Events. ©TCS London Marathon 2025

Enthuse – official online fundraising partner

Enthuse was once again the official online fundraising partner for the TCS London Marathon. It too saw a record-breaking year on its platform: more than £35.77 million was raised by participants on Enthuse with an average donation of £46.75 and an average page value of £2,809.

Chester Mojay-Sinclare, Enthuse Founder and CEO, said:

“The TCS London Marathon is an incredible force for good, and it was another fantastic event this year. Every year, as the official online fundraising partner, we’re helping even more good causes to raise more funds, and we’re delighted to have helped charities raise nearly £36 million from the 2025 event.

Charity of the Year

Diana Jupp, CEO of Pancreatic Cancer UK, the 2025 TCS London Marathon Official Charity of the Year, said:

“To have the platform of the TCS London Marathon partnership was both an honour and a transformational moment for a cancer that has been overlooked and underfunded for decades. “We are so proud of each and every one of our runners, who took on the ultimate test and together raised an incredible £2.8 million. That money is already helping our researchers push the boundaries of what’s possible in the early detection of pancreatic cancer. We are now closer than ever to putting a test into the hands of doctors, and I am excited that we will have an update on their progress to share later this year”. The 2026 TCS London Marathon Official Charity of the Year is Marie Curie.

First Impact Report

In addition to announcing the fundraising total London Marathon Events (LME) has today published an Impact Report for the first time.

Produced in collaboration with parent charity the London Marathon Foundation, the report outlines how both organisations are using sport and physical activity as a force for good, creating a positive physical, social and environmental impact across the UK for hundreds of thousands of children and adults annually.

Image: TCS London Marathon 2025 impact report

The Foundation is one of the UK’s major funders of projects and initiatives that inspire children and adults across the UK to lead active and healthy lives. Through the surplus profits passed to the Foundation by LME, it has awarded more than £114 million to 1,750 projects that inspire physical activity since 1981. In the past year alone LME and the Foundation have helped more than 500,000 children and young people to get active.

LME has also planted more than 50,000 trees over the past nearly 45 years and “supported more than 300 community groups through diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives” across its event portfolio.

