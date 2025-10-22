New fundraising and leadership appointments in October 2025 Image: created using Google Gemini AI by Howard Lake.

This month sees senior appointments at Save the Children UK, King’s College Hospital Charity, Evergive, Young Women’s Trust, Football Foundation, and Sepsis Trust FEAT.

New Executive Director for Global Impact at Save the Children UK

George Graham has been appointed Executive Director of Global Impact at Save the Children UK. It is a new role, covering international programmes, policy and advocacy, partnerships and philanthropy.

Announcing his new role on LinkedIn Graham said:

‘… Our purpose as humanitarians and champions of human rights remains as urgent and necessary as ever. And people still care – we live in a massively more connected world, and millions (billions?) of people feel solidarity and compassion for those living in the hardest places. As INGOs, our job is to find ways to channel that compassion so that it helps make the biggest possible positive difference.



“The ways we do that will look very different from the past. We’ll be feeling our way as we adapt to this more volatile, uncertain, complex and ambiguous world, so we’ll need to be more thoughtful, more imaginative and more adaptable than before.

“We will also need to be much humbler than we were, with far more focus on partnership, inclusion and shifting power. But we need to stay ambitious…”

Alan Bolchover to join King’s College Hospital Charity as CEO

Alan Bolchover

Alan Bolchover is to be the new Chief Executive at King’s College Hospital Charity. With over 25 years’ experience in the charity sector he joins from the Outward Bound Trust where he has been a Director since 2010.

During his time there fundraised income grew from £1.7 million to over £100 million.

He has held several non-executive and Trustee roles, including at the University of Hull and six years at King’s College Hospital Charity.

Bolchover will start in November 2025 and takes over from Gail Scott-Spicer, who stepped down in August after seven years as CEO.

The London-based charity is dedicated to supporting life-changing care for patients at King’s College Hospital NHS Foundation Trust.

Muhammed Yesilhark becomes President of EverGive

Investor and digital assets expert Muhammed Yesilhark, co-founder of EverGive, the company pioneering a Bitcoin Reserve for long-term charitable funding, has been appointed as President.

He will lead strategy across EverGive’s Bitcoin Reserve, currently valued at £1.55m ($2m), with a goal to surpass £10 million by the end of 2025. His role includes guiding investment decisions, strengthening partnerships, and ensuring the reserve evolves to deliver maximum long-term impact for the charitable sector.

Yesilhark is also Chief Investment Officer at NOIA Capital and a Member of the Board of Directors of Dubai Chamber Digital Economy . His experience spans hedge funds in New York and London, and he has long been an advocate for harnessing Bitcoin as a tool for economic empowerment and financial sovereignty.

EverGive’s reserve model converts donations into Bitcoin, allowing value to grow over time rather than disappear on delivery. This means charities “can rely on a predictable and growing stream of support, even during downturns”.

“Bitcoin is more than just a financial asset. It’s freedom technology,” said Yesilhark. “EverGive is about turning generosity into permanence – creating an engine of support that doesn’t erode with time, inflation, or politics.”

Young Women’s Trust Chief Executive steps down

Claire Reindorp

After nearly four years as chief executive at Young Women’s Trust, Claire Reindorp has announced that she will be leaving the charity in spring 2026.

Under Claire’s leadership the charity has built a new strategy focusing on creating an equal world of work and tackling the injustices that young women face, from job insecurity and sexual harassment, to unequal pay. She has developed and delivered services for thousands of young women.

Claire has also been the driving force behind Young Women’s Trust’s renewed focus on social change, with the charity’s increasingly influential research driving campaigns on workplace equality.

Simon Hayes has been appointed to the Board of the Football Foundation, representing Sport England as one of its funding partners.

Simon has been Chief Executive of Sport England since September 2025. He was previously Chief Executive of HM Land Registry and Chief Land Registrar.

The Football Foundation is the Premier League, The FA and Government’s charity that delivers “outstanding grassroots facilities, more and better places to play, transforming lives and communities where it is needed most”.

Simon will be working with fellow Board members to help oversee the governance of the charity’s work. He takes over from Tim Hollingsworth, who stepped down from his role as Chief Executive of Sport England and as a Football Foundation Board Member earlier this year.

Sepsis Research FEAT appoints first CEO

Stephen Moore

Sepsis Research FEAT, the UK’s only charity dedicated to funding sepsis research, has appointed its first Chief Executive Officer.

Stephen Moore takes up the role with immediate effect, with the aim of scaling its work, reaching more people, and increasing funding for life-saving research.

Over his career, Moore has built five companies as Founder/CEO and advised more than 40 others as chairman and senior advisor. His vision for Sepsis Research FEAT is to grow it tenfold over the next decade.

Sepsis affects around 245,000 people in the UK every year and is responsible for at least 48,000 deaths – more than breast, bowel and prostate cancer combined. Early recognition is vital, but awareness remains low.