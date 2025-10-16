National Grid’s £500k Community Matters Fund opens for applications Photo by e24 on Unsplash

National Grid’s Electricity Distribution business is partnering again with Localgiving to provide grants this Winter to charitable organisations that are working to address fuel poverty and ensure energy affordability in their communities.

Part of the Community Matters Fund, National Grid is offering £500,000 to support grassroots organisations that serve economically disadvantaged areas and target historically underrepresented and marginalised groups.

Given that the need is often urgent the application process has been designed to be straightforward rapid, so that funds can be distributed quickly.

Areas that are eligible

The funding is available to registered charities or non-profit companies limited by guarantee in:

the West Midlands

East Midlands

South West England

South Wales

They can apply for up to £5,000.



Constituted charitable organisations in those areas with no charity number can apply for up to

£2,000.

Successful projects will need to meet one or more of the following themes:

Distributing warm packs or energy efficiency measures (i.e. warm blankets, radiator keys, insulated curtains, draught excluders) for home usage



Visiting isolated households to help people make their homes warmer and more energy efficient



Running a warm space in a community building



Improving the energy efficiency of a community building used as a warm space



Providing tariff switching, energy saving, winter fuel discount, or other fuel poverty advice

Ellie Patey, National Grid Electricity Distribution’s Community Engagement Manager, said at the launch of the funding:

“By partnering again with Localgiving, we’re making it easier and faster for communities to access the help they need, whether that’s through warm packs, energy advice, or welcoming warm spaces. This funding is part of our broader commitment at National Grid to helping communities keep warm and well this winter.”

Andrei Yusfin, CEO of Localgiving who are managing the delivery of the grant added:

“We are delighted to be partnering again with National Grid for the latest Community Matters Fund. From warm packs and warm spaces to connecting with isolated community members and offering money saving advice, we know firsthand the amazing projects this fund has helped support across the country”.

Applications to the Community Matters Fund (Energy Affordability) close at 5pm on 24 October 2025.