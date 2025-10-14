Second round of Better Youth Spaces fund opens

Youth services in 42 areas in England can now apply for up to £100,000 of funding for vehicles and equipment to support young people now that a second round of the Better Youth Spaces fund has opened.

Better Youth Spaces was launched by the Prime Minister on 6 August, and aims to bring “fast-paced benefits” to youth organisations.

Equipment covered by this second round could include new sports, music, or art equipment, a new vehicle, furnishings, IT or security equipment.

Advertisement

Rob Benfield, Director of Investments at Social Investment Business, said:

“This final round for vehicles and equipment only applications will allow more organisations to access the funding. Our hope is that every eligible service has the chance to apply for a grant to support their service.”

Better Youth Spaces funding is available to not-for-profit youth organisations in 42 priority areas, selected by the government based on the Income Deprivation Affecting Children Index (IDACI) at upper tier local authority level.

Applications for vehicles and equipment from Better Youth Spaces are open from 6 October 2025 and close at midday on 6 November 2025.