Blackbaud - your ultimate end of year fundraising toolkit

Grant for Good to support ambitious fundraising challenges

Howard Lake

Howard Lake | 13 October 2025 | News

Grant for Good logo, white text on a graduated pink and purple background.

Fundraising platform Give as you Live has launched a new round of small grants to support “ambitious fundraising challenges”.

The scheme will distribute a total of £2,500 to individuals and teams who are undertaking ambitious fundraising challenges.

Grant for Good is open not to charities but exclusively to individual fundraisers and fundraising teams “looking to go the extra mile for their chosen charity”. Successful applicants will receive funding to help cover the costs of taking on bold, creative, or physically demanding fundraising activities.

Advertisement

Great Fundraising Organizations book - available now

Grant for Good is designed to provide support to ensure that those with ambitious fundraising ideas get a chance to see them through.

Applications are open now and until 31 January 2026.

Laura Gorin, Managing Director of Give as you Live, said:

“At Give as you Live we’re constantly inspired by the creativity and dedication of fundraisers across
the UK. With the Grant for Good, we want to give people the chance to take on challenges they may
not have otherwise been able to, helping them maximise their impact for the causes they care about
most.”

Fundraisers can find out more and submit their applications via the Give as you Live website.

Fundraising platform Give as you Live has not raised £40 million for UK charities. It helps charities fundraise through online shopping, donations and fundraising campaigns. Over 130,000 members using the platform, and over 40,000 charities can receive donations via its services.

Related posts

UK Fundraising
27 November 2013

Give as you Live and Freegle partner
UK Fundraising
18 March 2020

Give As You Live research advises how charities can engage better with younger people
UK Fundraising
20 March 2020

Give as you Live Donate cancels donation fees for food banks
10 October 2022

Cost of living prompts Give as you Live Online to donate extra £10,000

Loading

Howard Lake

About Howard Lake
Howard Lake is consultant editor of UK Fundraising. He founded the site in 1994 and successfully sold it in 2022. As director of Giving X Ltd he is exploring growing giving on a massive scale. He is the founder of Fundraising Camp and co-founder of GoodJobs.

Mastodon