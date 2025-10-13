Grant for Good to support ambitious fundraising challenges

Fundraising platform Give as you Live has launched a new round of small grants to support “ambitious fundraising challenges”.

The scheme will distribute a total of £2,500 to individuals and teams who are undertaking ambitious fundraising challenges.

Grant for Good is open not to charities but exclusively to individual fundraisers and fundraising teams “looking to go the extra mile for their chosen charity”. Successful applicants will receive funding to help cover the costs of taking on bold, creative, or physically demanding fundraising activities.

Grant for Good is designed to provide support to ensure that those with ambitious fundraising ideas get a chance to see them through.

Applications are open now and until 31 January 2026.

Laura Gorin, Managing Director of Give as you Live, said:

“At Give as you Live we’re constantly inspired by the creativity and dedication of fundraisers across

the UK. With the Grant for Good, we want to give people the chance to take on challenges they may

not have otherwise been able to, helping them maximise their impact for the causes they care about

most.”

Fundraisers can find out more and submit their applications via the Give as you Live website.

Fundraising platform Give as you Live has not raised £40 million for UK charities. It helps charities fundraise through online shopping, donations and fundraising campaigns. Over 130,000 members using the platform, and over 40,000 charities can receive donations via its services.

