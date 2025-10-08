Fundraising platform Zeffy expands to the UK

Fundraising and donor management platform Zeffy has launched its services in the UK, offering charities a single platform that manages multiple functions, from donations and events to membership and donor management.

Founded seven years ago in Canada it now also has offices in the USA and France. It prides itself on offering a zero-fee service for nonprofits, and aims to make that approach “the global standard”.

Funded by voluntary donations it offers donation forms, event ticketing, raffles, auctions, memberships, eCommerce, and “a fully integrated CRM with newsletters and donor management tools”.

It has grown rapidly since it launched, and in North America has helped over 50,000 nonprofits raise over £1 billion in donations. It has also achieved B Corp status, so is committed to achieving a certain level of social and environmental impact.

François de Kerret is the CEO and Thibaut Jaurou is the CTO of the company. Both are co-founders of Zeffy.

François de Kerret, CEO and Co-Founder of Zeffy, contrasts Zeffy’s business model with that of other fundraising platforms. He said:

“Hundreds of millions [of pounds] are lost to fees each year. Too many fundraising platforms are still taking a cut of every donation, whether through transaction charges or Gift Aid commissions. Zeffy changes that. We make sure every pound raised goes directly to the cause, while giving organisations simple tools to save time and manage everything in one place.”

The Zeffy team

A number of UK charities and charitable organisations have been trialling Zeffy. Kate Hamilton, Founder and Managing Director of New Leaf Together, a Winchester nonprofit supporting young people with autism and severe learning difficulties, said of her experience:

“Zeffy has made fundraising refreshingly simple and genuinely empowering for our small CIC. We’ve kept every pound donated, set up campaigns in minutes, and our supporters love knowing their full gift goes directly to young people with additional needs. It’s a huge relief to fundraise without worrying about fees or admin stress.”