Blackbaud - your ultimate end of year fundraising toolkit

Fundraising platform Zeffy expands to the UK

Howard Lake

Howard Lake | 8 October 2025 | News

Zeffy logo

Fundraising and donor management platform Zeffy has launched its services in the UK, offering charities a single platform that manages multiple functions, from donations and events to membership and donor management.

Founded seven years ago in Canada it now also has offices in the USA and France. It prides itself on offering a zero-fee service for nonprofits, and aims to make that approach “the global standard”.

Funded by voluntary donations it offers donation forms, event ticketing, raffles, auctions, memberships, eCommerce, and “a fully integrated CRM with newsletters and donor management tools”.

Advertisement

Great Fundraising Organizations book - available now

It has grown rapidly since it launched, and in North America has helped over 50,000 nonprofits raise over £1 billion in donations. It has also achieved B Corp status, so is committed to achieving a certain level of social and environmental impact.

co-founders of Zeffy are François de Kerret and Thibaut Jaurou. François de Kerret is the CEO and Thibaut Jaurou is the CTO of the company.
François de Kerret is the CEO and Thibaut Jaurou is the CTO of the company. Both are co-founders of Zeffy.

François de Kerret, CEO and Co-Founder of Zeffy, contrasts Zeffy’s business model with that of other fundraising platforms. He said:

“Hundreds of millions [of pounds] are lost to fees each year. Too many fundraising platforms are still taking a cut of every donation, whether through transaction charges or Gift Aid commissions. Zeffy changes that. We make sure every pound raised goes directly to the cause, while giving organisations simple tools to save time and manage everything in one place.”

The team at Zeffy
The Zeffy team

A number of UK charities and charitable organisations have been trialling Zeffy. Kate Hamilton, Founder and Managing Director of New Leaf Together, a Winchester nonprofit supporting young people with autism and severe learning difficulties, said of her experience:

“Zeffy has made fundraising refreshingly simple and genuinely empowering for our small CIC. We’ve kept every pound donated, set up campaigns in minutes, and our supporters love knowing their full gift goes directly to young people with additional needs. It’s a huge relief to fundraise without worrying about fees or admin stress.”

Related posts

UK Fundraising
27 January 2003

Annual accounts competition focuses on online reporting
UK Fundraising
6 October 2008

iCoins launches free ebook on 7 Secrets to Facebook Fundraising
UK Fundraising
12 February 2016

White Fuse offers free website to one charity
UK Fundraising
16 February 2016

Bernie Sanders’ campaign attracts multiple small online donations

Loading

Howard Lake

About Howard Lake
Howard Lake is consultant editor of UK Fundraising. He founded the site in 1994 and successfully sold it in 2022. As director of Giving X Ltd he is exploring growing giving on a massive scale. He is the founder of Fundraising Camp and co-founder of GoodJobs.

Mastodon