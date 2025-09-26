Blackbaud - your ultimate end of year fundraising toolkit

Why do companies give? Research uncovers what motivates corporate giving

Howard Lake

Howard Lake | 26 September 2025 | News

Question marks and speech bubbles against a blue background.
Image: Howard Lake, made with Gemini AI

Fireside Fundraising has published its latest research, Why Companies Give: In Their Own Words, based on interviews with people in a range of roles inside companies with the aim of learning what motives corporate giving.

Fireside set out generate new insight into corporate giving, aware that individual giving has a wealth of data and behavioural insights over several decades to inform it. It was conducted with an assumption that companies are not giving as much as they might.

The consultancy conducted in-depth interviews with 20 people within companies, from shareholders to marketing assistants, “to hear directly what motivates corporate giving”.

They asked:

Andy King, Director of Fireside Fundraising, explains:

“The research gives corporate fundraisers hard evidence. We can finally prove what’s needed from us, and how it differs from other income streams. We haven’t built this on what companies say in polished CSR statements: it’s based on what they say when you’re not in the room.” 

The research provides the charity sector with:

The research was carried out by Lesley Pinder of Compass and Andy King of Fireside Fundraising.

Lesley Pinder and Andy King, in front of two windows covered in coloured post-it-like sticky notes with writing on.
Lesley Pinder and Andy King

They then published the findings earlier this month with a live online event hosted by Fundraising Everywhere.

Fundraising Everywhere event details for WHy Companies Give: In their own words. With photos of Andy King and Lesley Pinder, and event timings.
The research was launched by a free-to-access event on Fundraising Everywhere.

You can download a copy of Why companies give: in their own words by registering for free with Fireside Fundraising.

Howard Lake

