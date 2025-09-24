National Trust for Scotland’s Fundraising and Philanthropy team win Fundraising Team of the year
The Scottish Fundraising Awards 2025 were announced last night at the annual Chartered Institute of Fundraising Scottish Fundraising Conference in Glasgow. Individuals, teams and charities were recognised for their outstanding fundraising.
Sponsored by THINK the Scottish Fundraising Awards were hosted by Zara Mohammed, the former Secretary General of the Muslim Council of Britain.
Fundraising Team of the Year
The Fundraising and Philanthropy Team at the National Trust for Scotland was named Fundraising Team of the Year after an exceptional year of achievement. They exceeded their £11.5 million target to raise £27.7 million. They also secured the largest individual major donor gift in the charity’s history, together with “unprecedented income from trusts, grants and legacies”.
Advertisement
They were praised not only for their outstanding fundraising skills but also “the strong relationships and collaborative spirit that underpin their work”.
Rising Star award 2025
The Rising Star Award 2025 was presented to Mirren Wallace of Change Mental Health. She joined the charity in 2022 with no prior fundraising experience. Since then she has transformed the charity’s community and events income, growing it by 250% from £24,000 to £86,000 in just two years. To do so she has developed a diverse events portfolio, secured a £50,000 corporate partnership, and built “strong, compassionate relationships with supporters and colleagues”. She was commended for her creativity, empathy and drive.
Fundraiser of the Year
Fundraiser of the Year was won by Lesley Parks of The Salvation Army.
As Trust Fundraiser, in just two years, Lesley has secured £445,000 in grants, “supporting thousands of beneficiaries across Scotland and Northern Ireland”. She achieved a 69% application success rate, including donations from nine new trusts and increased donations from 29 existing supporters.
Fundraising Excellence Award
The Fundraising Excellence Award 2025 was presented to Susan Williams.
Over 25 years Susan has held senior roles at Children First, EMMS International and Mercy Corps, “consistently driving growth in individual giving and championing data-led fundraising”. In addition she has supported the fundraising profession as a long-standing volunteer with the Chartered Institute of Fundraising. The judges decided that “widely respected for her leadership, generosity and impact, Susan truly embodies excellence in fundraising”.
The winners in full
Best Use of Event or Community Fundraising Initiative 2025
Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI), Kirkcudbright Lifeboat Station Appeal
Best Individual Giving Campaign 2025
Scotland’s Air Charity Ambulance, SOS: Save our Summer
Best Legacy Campaign 2025
Shelter Scotland, The People’s Manifesto
Best Supporter Experience 2025
Chest Heart and Stroke Scotland, The Forth Bridge Abseil
Best Partner Relationship: Corporate Fundraising 2025
Positive Action in Housing and Scottish Gas Network, The Vulnerability and Carbon Monoxide Allowance Funding Scheme
Best Partner Relationship: Trusts and Foundations 2025
National Trust for Scotland and People’s Postcode Lottery, Postcode Earth Trust
Best Marketing and Communications Campaign 2025
Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance, ‘In Time’ Winter Appeal 2024
Rising Star Award 2025
Mirren Wallace, Change Mental Health
Fundraiser of the Year 2025
Lesley Parks, The Salvation Army
Fundraising Team of the Year 2025
The Fundraising and Philanthropy Team, National Trust for Scotland
Fundraising Excellence Award 2025
Susan Williams
Sharryn McKelvie, Chair of the Scottish Fundraising Conference and Awards Committee and Head of Fundraising at Disability Snowsport UK, said:
“Charities depend on the commitment and creativity of fundraisers to deliver vital services. As our sector continues to adapt to a fast-changing world, it’s more important than ever to recognise the people driving that change… Huge congratulations to everyone who was shortlisted – and to all our winners. You are a credit to Scotland’s fundraising community, and we’re proud to celebrate your achievements.”
- Foundation Scotland sees surge in enquiries for social investment opportunities (10 September 2021)
- Scottish Fundraising Conference 2023 (21 September 2023)
- Katriona Carmichael becomes Scottish Charity Regulator CEO (2 July 2024)