National Trust for Scotland’s Fundraising and Philanthropy team win Fundraising Team of the year

The Scottish Fundraising Awards 2025 were announced last night at the annual Chartered Institute of Fundraising Scottish Fundraising Conference in Glasgow. Individuals, teams and charities were recognised for their outstanding fundraising.

Sponsored by THINK the Scottish Fundraising Awards were hosted by Zara Mohammed, the former Secretary General of the Muslim Council of Britain.

Fundraising Team of the Year

National Trust for Scotland wins Fundraising Team of the Year award

The Fundraising and Philanthropy Team at the National Trust for Scotland was named Fundraising Team of the Year after an exceptional year of achievement. They exceeded their £11.5 million target to raise £27.7 million. They also secured the largest individual major donor gift in the charity’s history, together with “unprecedented income from trusts, grants and legacies”.

They were praised not only for their outstanding fundraising skills but also “the strong relationships and collaborative spirit that underpin their work”.

Rising Star award 2025

Mirren Wallace of Change Mental Health wins Rising Star award at the Scottish Fundraising Awards 2025.

The Rising Star Award 2025 was presented to Mirren Wallace of Change Mental Health. She joined the charity in 2022 with no prior fundraising experience. Since then she has transformed the charity’s community and events income, growing it by 250% from £24,000 to £86,000 in just two years. To do so she has developed a diverse events portfolio, secured a £50,000 corporate partnership, and built “strong, compassionate relationships with supporters and colleagues”. She was commended for her creativity, empathy and drive.

Fundraiser of the Year

Lesley Parks of The Salvation Army wins Fundraiser of the Year award at the Scottish Fundraising Awards 2025.

Fundraiser of the Year was won by Lesley Parks of The Salvation Army.

As Trust Fundraiser, in just two years, Lesley has secured £445,000 in grants, “supporting thousands of beneficiaries across Scotland and Northern Ireland”. She achieved a 69% application success rate, including donations from nine new trusts and increased donations from 29 existing supporters.

Fundraising Excellence Award

Susan Williams wins Fundraising Excellence Award at the Scottish Fundraising Awards 2025.

The Fundraising Excellence Award 2025 was presented to Susan Williams.

Over 25 years Susan has held senior roles at Children First, EMMS International and Mercy Corps, “consistently driving growth in individual giving and championing data-led fundraising”. In addition she has supported the fundraising profession as a long-standing volunteer with the Chartered Institute of Fundraising. The judges decided that “widely respected for her leadership, generosity and impact, Susan truly embodies excellence in fundraising”.

Sharryn McKelvie, Chair of the Scottish Fundraising Conference and Awards Committee and Head of Fundraising at Disability Snowsport UK, said:

“Charities depend on the commitment and creativity of fundraisers to deliver vital services. As our sector continues to adapt to a fast-changing world, it’s more important than ever to recognise the people driving that change… Huge congratulations to everyone who was shortlisted – and to all our winners. You are a credit to Scotland’s fundraising community, and we’re proud to celebrate your achievements.”