2026 National Fundraising Awards nominations open Photo: Chartered Institute of Fundraising

The 2026 National Fundraising Awards are open for nominations. Hosted by the Chartered Institute of Fundraising the awards celebrate and recognise the creativity, dedication, and innovation that transforms lives and communities.

Entries are open to all organisations, campaigns and individuals working within the UK.

Categories for 2026

There are 12 categories to choose from, including the new category of ‘Fundraising Leader of the Year’.

Charity-Business Relationship of the Year



Fundraising Innovation of the Year



Fundraising Leader of the Year



Legacy and In-Memory Campaign of the Year



Outstanding Contribution to Fundraising



Fundraising Charity of the Year



Best Supplier to the Fundraising Sector of the Year



Fundraiser of the Year



Fundraising Campaign of the Year



Volunteer Fundraiser of the Year



Newcomer of the Year



Young Fundraiser of the Year (15 years of age or under)

How to enter

There is no charge to enter, and you can submit nominations in more than one category.

The awards are announced at a ceremony in June 2026 during the National Fundraising Convention in London. Every shortlisted nominee receives two complimentary tickets to the awards ceremony.

The deadline for submitting nominations is 23.59pm on Monday 15 December 2025.

WATCH: National Fundraising Awards 2025