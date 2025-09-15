CharityJob to share £70,000 among small charities

Charity job board CharityJob is again offering small charities the chance to receive a portion of their annual donation, which this year will be £70,000.

Each year the job board donates a proportion of its profits to small charities. Over the past 25 years it has donated a total of £1,423,830 to 119 different charities. Members of their sister discussion site, CharityConnect, which is free to join, are invited to apply for a share of the total.

Eligible charities can apply by submitting their details by Friday 26th September. Successful charities will be notified by the week of Monday 3rd November.

Raya Wexler, Co-founder of CharityJob and CharityConnect, said:

“When a charity posts a role with us, they’re not only finding the right person to drive their mission forward, they’re also enabling us to give back to the sector. We’re proud to stand alongside small charities doing extraordinary work and we warmly encourage those who qualify to apply. It’s an honour to be part of a community that transforms lives every day.”

CharityJob was founded by Raya and Steve Wexler in February 2000. Charities posting a role on their site get access to various tools, including more recently free access to their Applicant Tracking System, which includes an anonymous recruitment function, to help even the smallest charities make their hiring fairer.