John Lewis Partnership Foundation offers grants through the Building Happier Futures Fund

The John Lewis Partnership Foundation is offering grants from £5,000 to £20,000 through its Building Happier Futures Fund. The funding is available to UK-based charities, CICs and social enterprises.

The fund is designed to support projects that:

Focused on care experienced people . “We work to improve the lives and harness the talents of individuals who have experienced care”.



. “We work to improve the lives and harness the talents of individuals who have experienced care”. Education, connection, experience & fun . “We focus on making a demonstrable difference to care-experienced people. We support employability in the broadest sense, including training, skills, experience, education and social skills. Our activities will also support advocacy and fundraising for care-experienced people”.



. “We focus on making a demonstrable difference to care-experienced people. We support employability in the broadest sense, including training, skills, experience, education and social skills. Our activities will also support advocacy and fundraising for care-experienced people”. UK & Channel Islands Projects. “We support UK based charities and initiatives of any size, as long as there is clear measurable impact and the charity is self-sustainable. The majority of funding will be smaller grants to smaller charities.

The Foundation’s mission is that “every child and young person should have a fair start in life, which we know isn’t always the case for people who are care experienced. We will make a difference to care experienced people”.

Advertisement

The deadline for applications to the Building Happier Futures Fund is 17.00 on 25 September 2025.

