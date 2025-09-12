Call for papers for Fundraising Convention 2026 Fundraising Convention at the QEII Convention Centre, London. Photo: Howard Lake

The Chartered Institute of Fundraising is inviting proposals for content and speakers at its Fundraising Convention 2026. The annual gathering of fundraisers will be held for the fourth year running at the QEII Centre in London on 4 & 5 June 2026.

The Chartered Institute has announced that the theme for 2026 is Small Shifts, Big Impact.

“If you’ve got something interesting to share with the sector and would like to speak at Convention at next year’s event, then we want to hear from you!”, stated the Institute.

Advertisement

All sessions will be 45 minutes in duration. There are no set formats for sessions, so the Institute welcomes session proposals that are as creative as possible.

The theme next year recognises that innovation doesn’t have to require big budgets or bold technology. It can be subtle but powerful changes that can transform the way we fundraise.



At Fundraising Convention 2026 the CIOF will explore how fundraisers of all kinds are “driving progress through creativity, collaboration, and fresh thinking—proving that even the smallest ideas, when shared, can lead to extraordinary outcomes”.

How to apply?

Applications to speak at Fundraising Convention 2026 must be completed via the Call for Papers portal.

Submissions should reflect the theme and focus on the following:

What is your session idea? Who is it for? What will they get from it?

Submissions should be made noting the subject next year which will be:

Strategy, Innovation & Income Generation

Trusts, Philanthropy & Partnerships

Public Fundraising & Mass Engagement

Career Development, Leadership & Wellbeing

Legacies & In-memory Giving

Supporter Insight & Research

Papers/ideas can be submitted here.

The deadline to submit ideas is 23.59 on Monday 12 October 2025.