Loretta J Ross to open the International Fundraising Congress

This year’s International Fundraising Congress will be opened by academic, feminist, and social justice activist Loretta J. Ross.

The award-winning author and academic will deliver the opening plenary at the evening in the Netherlands in October. Over several decades her work has shaped the direction of activism for reproductive justice and racial equity in the USA.

The keynote will provide insight into Loretta’s powerful ‘calling in’ framework, which has roots in her early work assisting in the deprogramming of people who had left hate groups and in her anti-racism work with the wives and mothers of KKK members.



The approach “reframes cancel culture through a lens of respect and radical empathy, leading to better outcomes for our communities and our causes”.

Ruby Chadwick, Director of Programmes at the Resource Alliance, said of Ross’ role in delivering the opening keynote:

“Across the world, life-saving programmes are being stripped of funding and hard-won gains in diversity, equity, inclusion, and access are under attack. Our theme for IFC 2025 is Break Through and we need voices like Loretta’s, which echo through history more loudly than those who call for division and hate, to do just that: break through the noise and remind us what’s at stake—and what we must continue to fight for.”

The opening keynote at IFC sets the stage for the event, and is designed to inspire delegates and get them into the right frame of mind for the days to come. Chadwick added:

“Loretta’s approach offers a path forward that is grounded in connection, accountability, and hope over cancellation, shame, and despair. Together, we will explore how we can move from fragmentation to solidarity and from fear to action.”

Follow-up session

Usually the opening plenary consists solely of the speaker delivering their content. But in Ross’ case, a follow-up session will be held directly after the keynote, giving delegates the opportunity to ask questions and explore her approach more tangibly. Ross is expected to share advice on practical tools for navigating conflict and applying the calling-in mindset to leadership, fundraising, and movement-building.

Watch Loretta J Ross’ TED talk

The International Fundraising Congress

The International Fundraising Congress returns to Noordwijkerhout in the Netherlands from 14-17 October. Over 800 delegates delegates from over 70 countries are expected at the in-person event.

Selected sessions will also be presented in a hybrid format, accessible online from anywhere in the world. Tickets for online and in person are still available. The event’s early bird pricing ends on 8 September.