eBay and easyfundraising launch the first eBay £5,000 Big Give

Easyfundraising and eBay have teamed up to offer the first eBay £5,000 Big Give. During September eBay customers can raise free funds and secure a £500 bonus for a community cause they care about.

eBay and the cashback fundraising platform are offering ten £500 funding pots to community organisations this September.

The two organisations each has a long history of supporting the third sector. eBay has already donated over £1.9 million to good causes through the easyfundraising partnership since its founding in 2007, thanks to supporters shopping with eBay via the easyfundraising app or website.

Commenting on the collaboration, easyfundraising CEO James Moir said:

“We are proud to be joining forces with eBay, they have been an easyfundraising retailer for many years and their commitment to helping charities and causes is well renowned. We believe that by working together, we can create a positive impact on the ground, ensuring that community organisations receive the support they need to thrive in these difficult times.”

Saran Bansal from eBay added:

“We are delighted to partner with easyfundraising to strengthen the incredible work being done by community organisations.

“While online shopping is obviously central to our business, so is giving back through this collaboration. We hope to make a real difference to the organisations doing so much in their local areas, and enrich the lives of the communities they serve”.

How to benefit

To qualify for a potential £500 funding boost, community causes can participate by registering for free on the easyfundraising platform. Once registered, every time a supporter buys from eBay via the easyfundraising website or app, the cause will automatically earn an entry into the Big Give draw.

In addition, for each qualifying purchase from eBay via easyfundraising, the cause will receive a small percentage of the spend, at no extra cost to the supporter.

Register your organisation to get involved with eBay’s Big Give.



