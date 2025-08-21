Unlock your fundraising. Navigating the nonprofit landscape. Get the white paper (purple botton). Blackbaud

Reed Foundation donates £520,000 to 52 charities

Howard Lake

Howard Lake | 21 August 2025 | News

Sir Alec Reed

The Reed Foundation has concluded its year-long charitable initiative, donating £520,000 to 52 different charities across the UK.

To mark Reed’s 65th anniversary and founder Sir Alec Reed’s 90th birthday, £10,000 was donated each week throughout the year to charities nominated by Reed employees.

This initiative highlights Reed‘s longstanding commitment to supporting charitable organisations across diverse causes. Since its creation in 1985, the Reed Foundation has donated more than £22.5 million to charitable organisations, including those supported through its match-funding platform, the Big Give. Since 2008, the Big Give has helped to raise over £280 million for more than 16,000 charity projects.

Charities that benefited from the year-long campaign

The charities that received donations during the campaign include the following.

Sir Alec Reed, CBE, reflected on the 12-month campaign, saying: 

“Through the charity raffle I wanted to share the joy of giving and provide an opportunity for our co-members to support the causes that are close to their hearts. I have been moved and inspired by the personal stories that have informed many of the co-member’s charity choices and would like to thank everyone who took part.”

Full list of charities donated to

A.C.E Achieve Change and Engagement
Alzheimer’s Society
Breast Cancer Now
Brixton Soup Kitchen
Burdett Foundation (FC)
Cancer Research UK (x2 donations)
Children’s Cancer and Leukaemia Group (CCLG), Samuel’s Promise
Cynthia Spencer Hospice
Dementia UK
Disability Peterborough
Durham Freemasons Charity
Essex Horse & Pony Protection Society
FearFree
Final Straw Foundation
Friends of the Bristol Haematology and Oncology Centre
Great Ormond Street Hospital Children’s Charity
Hypo Hounds
Islamic Relief Worldwide
Little Miracles
London Advanced Motorcyclists
Macmillan Cancer Support (x2 donations)
Manchester and Cheshire Dogs Home
Motor Neurone Disease Association
Newcastle Dog and Cat Shelter
Nightingale House Hospice
North London Hospice
North Solihull Foodbank
NSPCC
Pancreatic Cancer UK
Papyrus Prevention of Young Suicide
River Garden Auchincruive
Rotherham Hospice
Royal British Legion
Senior Solutions, Westhoughton
SOS Rape Crisis – South Essex
Spinal Muscular Atrophy UK
The Children’s Trust
The Jack Lonergan Foundation
The Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust
The Myton Hospices
The National Society for Phenylketonuria (United Kingdom) Limited
The Rainbow Trust Children’s Charity
The Seashell Trust
The UK Committee for UNICEF
UNICEF UK
Wakefield Hospice
Wearside Women in Need (WWIN)
You okay doc?
The York Special Care Baby Unit Support Group
Zoe’s Place Baby Hospice

