£500mn Better Futures Fund to support up to 200k vulnerable children Photo: tompagenet on Flickr.com

The Better Futures Fund, announced by the Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves, is designed to break down barriers to opportunity for up to 200,000 vulnerable children and young people.

Created to boost pupil achievement, the government described the fund as “the world’s largest fund of its kind”. It could fund programmes to reduce reoffending or provide specialist workers for children struggling with exclusion, mental health or crime. It will provide struggling and vulnerable families and children with the support and funding needed to access a better education, a safe home, and the caring supportive environment they need to flourish.

The Better Futures Fund will run for ten years, with plans to raise another £500 million from local government, social investors, and philanthropists on top of government’s funding.

The initial fund has been created by bringing together government, local communities, charities, social enterprises, investors, and philanthropists to work together to give children a brighter future. These include Save the Children UK, The King’s Trust and Oxford University’s Blavatnik School of Government.

The fund could provide support in schools to improve attendance, behaviour and overall achievement of pupils, intervening to free children from a life of crime, and offering employment support to secure their futures.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves said:

“I got into politics to help children facing the toughest challenges. This fund will give hundreds of thousands of children, young people and their families a better chance. For too long, these children have been overlooked. Our Plan for Change will break down barriers to opportunity and give them the best start in life”.

Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy added:

“This groundbreaking Better Futures Fund represents a major step in partnering with the impact economy, which has long played an important role in strengthening communities and driving inclusive growth. “As part of the Plan for Change, we’re bringing together government, local authorities, charities, social enterprises and philanthropists to create a powerful alliance that will transform the lives of vulnerable children and young people.”

Further details on the fund will be announced. It will be delivered by the Department for Culture, Media and Sport.