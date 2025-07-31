Amplify community impact like Kenya Roberts, CFRE. Georgia USA.

Making a Difference Locally and Maltesers launch £10k community fund for women

Howard Lake

Howard Lake | 31 July 2025 | News

Share the good times. Image of a Maltesers bag of chocolates. We're helping with a £10,000 donation.

Making a Difference Locally, the charity of Co-op Wholesale, has partnered with Maltesers UK (Mars) to launch a £10,000 community fund aimed at supporting women across the UK.

The initiative will provide 20 donations of up to £500 to local causes that empower and uplift women aged 18 and over. A wide range of organisations are eligible, from grassroots sports teams and menopause cafés to mental health projects and domestic abuse support groups.

Nominations are now open from customers and can be made in participating Nisa stores and at participating Co-op Wholesale partnered stores.

Great Fundraising Organizations book - available now

Kate Carroll, Social Value Lead at Co-op Wholesale, said:

“We’re thrilled to be partnering with Maltesers on this campaign to support women in communities up and down the country.

“Whether it’s promoting wellbeing, providing a safe space, or championing equality, these local groups are often the beating heart of their communities. This funding could make a real difference in helping them continue their vital work.”

Making a Difference Locally logo, with registered charity number.
Image: MADL

The campaign reflects MADL’s ongoing commitment to building stronger communities through locally driven giving, and supports Maltesers’ mission to break down stigmas and improve women’s wellbeing – especially around maternal mental health and gender inequality.

There is no specified closing date so MADL recommends that nominations are made promptly, as the fund will no doubt be oversubscribed. There’s no mention either whether this is a one-off or a repeated fund.

