Amazon launches Regional Creatives Fund for UK charities Photo by Wicked Monday on Unsplash

Amazon’s new Regional Creatives Fund will provide grants of up to £30,000 to charities that help underserved communities pursue their creative ambitions. Specifically it will help charities support individuals break into publishing, music, gaming, film, TV, fashion, advertising, “and other creative sectors where diversity and fresh perspectives can drive innovation and change”.

The Fund will also use Amazon’s network of creative industry professionals to offer charities pro-bono upskilling programmes, including mentoring, work experience, placement opportunities, and digital training. Support will come from skilled staff in Amazon Music, Prime Video, Amazon Games and other elements of Amazon..

Paul Firth, Director, Global Music Industry, Amazon Music, explained the creation of the fund. He said:

“We understand talent is everywhere, but access isn’t, and we’re working to change that.”

Eligible charities

Applications for up to £30,000 can be made by individual organisations that meet eligibility criteria, while consortium applications for up to £100,000 are also available.

To be eligible charities must currently be running a programme that focuses on upskilling people from underserved communities for careers in creative industries.

Applicants must be able to demonstrate that the fund will be used to expand or continue an existing, impactful programme, such as music production training, portfolio development, or even placements in game development studios.

Grants will be awarded by an independent judging panel made up of senior leaders from Amazon, The National Theatre, Arts Council England, the Culture, Media and Sport Select Committee, Help Musicians, and Music Minds Matter.

Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy said of the new Fund:

“I want every young person to have the opportunity to build a successful career within the creative industries, which is one of this country’s greatest assets. “Whether it’s in film, TV, gaming, fashion or music, we have so much homegrown talent and I am delighted that the Regional Creatives Fund will help shine a spotlight on that right across the country helping people contribute to our national story.” Applications will be assessed across five key areas. Amazon advises that “strong proposals” will: Show energy, optimism, and a clear creative purpose

Deliver real impact through skills, access, and industry links

Show a smart, achievable plan with confident delivery

Amplify underrepresented voices

Build on existing programmes to grow what’s already working.

Eligible charities can apply for the Amazon Regional Creatives Fund before 31 August 2025.