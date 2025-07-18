Motability Foundation announces five new funding rounds Samantha in a wheelchair with her Hearing Dog next to a Motability vehicle. Image: Motability

Transport disability charity Motability Foundation has launched a five-year strategy and funding rounds for charities and Deaf and Disabled People’s Organisations (DDPOs) to drive change within accessible transport.

The announcement follows the launch of their Transport Equity strategy last week.

The Building transport equity 2025- 2030 strategy sets out how the charity will act directly and work with others to drive change to achieve transport equity for disabled people.

In developing the strategy the foundation consulted with over a thousand disabled people, MPs, partners and other organisations working in accessible transport. Many of these highlighted the need for funding to be available for smaller organisations and for grants to address the changing needs of disabled people as transport evolves.

New approach to grant funding

The new grants, ranging from £50,000 to £1 million per funding round will support organisations addressing barriers to accessible transport, either by delivering services for disabled people or work to make it accessible.

This new approach to grant funding will enable the Foundation to launch new funding rounds as and when new areas are identified.

The Foundation have also updated their eligibility criteria to encourage and enable smaller organisations, including Deaf and Disabled People’s Organisations (DDPOs), to apply and access funding. For example, the Motability Foundation will now consider grant applications from organisations with an annual turnover of £50,000 and above.

Several funding rounds will support organisations delivering services that improve access to transport for disabled people, including areas such as shared transport, active travel, driving tuition, and mobility aids.

Other funding rounds will support projects aiming to influence systems, policy, or practice to reduce transport barriers.

In addition to the five funding rounds this week, there will be four additional funding rounds available to apply for later this year.

Since 2022, the foundation has awarded £76.4 million in grants to 141 organisations who provide transport, help people to access it, or research how to make transport accessible for disabled people.

Nigel Fletcher, Chief Executive Officer at the Motability Foundation, said:

“Transport equity means fair access to transport, no matter your needs, who you are or where you live. Our new five-year strategy and funding rounds highlight our commitment to identifying and investing in opportunities to make the greatest impact in supporting disabled people to travel. That’s why we want to collaborate across every sector, from national and local government to DDPOs, transport providers, academics and community organisations. We will amplify the voices and experiences of disabled people”.

Five new funding rounds

The five new funding rounds now open for eligible charities and organisations are:

1. Better Access to Wheelchairs and Mobility Aids – Small Grants

Grant size: £50,000 to £250,000

Open to applications until the December 2025, this grant is for organisations that help disabled people access wheelchairs and similar equipment, and additional support such as assessments. This funding is focused on service delivery and targeted at organisations working on a local or regional level or supporting a low volume of beneficiaries. The grant could fundmobility equipment, loan schemes for mobility equipment, and support services.

2. Better Access to Wheelchairs and Mobility Aids – Large Grants

Grant size: £250,000 to £1,000,000

Open to applications until the December 2025, this grant is for organisations that help disabled people access wheelchairs and similar equipment, and additional support such as assessments. This funding is focused on service delivery and targeted at organisations providing significant volumes of equipment.

3. Better Access to Active Travel Experiences and Equipment

Grant size: £50,000 to £1,000,000

Open to applications until the December 2025, this grant is for organisations that either provide disabled people with active travel equipment or run services which support disabled people to access active travel. Active travel equipment includes bikes and walking aids.

4. Support for Travel Training Schemes

Grant size: £50,000 to £1,000,000

Open to applications until the December 2025, this grant supports the continuation or expansion of existing travel training schemes for disabled people. These could be classroom-based, or out in the community.

5. Expanding Access to Driving Tuition for Disabled People

Grant size: £50,000 to £1,000,000

Open to applications until March 2026, this grant supports organisations that provide driving tuition to disabled people or support them to access it. It also includes support for theory tests.