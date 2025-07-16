Applications open for Greggs Foundation Community Grants Image: Greggs Foundation

The Greggs Foundation Community Grants Programme is now open for applications, offering grants of £20,000 for up to two years to local organisations helping to tackle the challenges facing local communities.

To receive a Greggs Foundation Community Grant you must be a not-for-profit organisation and based in one of its geographical focus areas. These focus areas change from round to round so if yours is not featured do explore future rounds to see if that changes.

Organisations must also have an annual income of between £25,000 and £1,000,000 in its last set of accounts.

Priority is given to organisations in geographical areas located near to a Greggs Outlet or in an area of need. In case you weren’t aware, Greggs Outlets look different from Greggs shops and feature red branding on the signage.

Greggs Outlet. Image: Greggs Foundation Community

Organisations successful in receiving funding are focused in the following areas:

Addressing direct needs in the local community

Providing food and support for individuals

Reducing social isolation and widening networks

Building knowledge, confidence and opportunities

There are four rounds of grants each year. The current round of funding will close at 12 noon on 22nd August 2025.

In this round, the Foundation has increased the number of locations it will be inviting applications from organisations based in. These are:

Derby City Council

Hull City Council

Coventry City Council

Preston City Council

Belfast City Council area

Metropolitan Borough of Sefton

Gateshead

South Tyneside

Northumberland

Southwest Birmingham (B45 postcode)

As well as supporting organisations close to Greggs Outlets, Greggs Foundation Community Grant funding also supports organisations situated in the North East of England (Northumberland, Tyne and Wear, Durham and Teesside). This aims to rectify the historical lack of funding opportunities for organisations in the region “where Greggs was founded and continues to proudly retain its headquarters”.

The Greggs Foundation Community Grants programme is part-funded by the annual donation it receive from Greggs and through a portion of the profits from Greggs Outlets.

The Foundation does make it clear that “the programme is highly competitive” but doesn’t share statistics on proportion of applications to grants given.

