Screwfix Foundation invites application for small capital projects

Howard Lake

Howard Lake | 14 July 2025 | News

Screwfix Foundation logo. Support. Fix. Improve.
Image: Screwfix Foundation

The Screwfix Foundation is inviting applications from charities and Community Interest Communities for capital grants of up to £5,000 for projects that improve, repair and maintain homes and community facilities used by those in need throughout the UK.

Set up in 2013 the Foundation reviews applications quarterly, in March, June, September and December.

Its income comes from funds raised throughout the year, including raffles and fundraising weeks held in Screwfix stores, and from rounding up donations on the Screwfix website and Screwfix app.

Types of projects funded

The types of projects the Screwfix Foundation funds include:

The Foundation does not support projects which will used by members of the public, for example:

The Foundation asks applicants to

They prioritise applications where the Foundation is able to fund the total project amount.

Screwfix Foundation says thank you for the support that has helped it raise £15 million.
Image: Screwfix Foundation

The next applications, received between 11 May and 10 August, will be processed at the next Trustee meeting in September, and those received between 11 August and 10 November will be reviewed at the subsequent meeting in December.

