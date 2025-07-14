Screwfix Foundation invites application for small capital projects Image: Screwfix Foundation

The Screwfix Foundation is inviting applications from charities and Community Interest Communities for capital grants of up to £5,000 for projects that improve, repair and maintain homes and community facilities used by those in need throughout the UK.

Set up in 2013 the Foundation reviews applications quarterly, in March, June, September and December.

Its income comes from funds raised throughout the year, including raffles and fundraising weeks held in Screwfix stores, and from rounding up donations on the Screwfix website and Screwfix app.

Types of projects funded

The types of projects the Screwfix Foundation funds include:

Improved energy efficient lighting & heating

Installation of new kitchen, bathroom etc.

Installation of a sensory room

General painting & decorating

Improving safety and security of a building

The Foundation does not support projects which will used by members of the public, for example:

sports clubs and associations

uniformed groups such as scout and girl guide groups

or organisations that support wildlife or animals as their main beneficiary.

The Foundation asks applicants to

provide details on the number of direct beneficiaries that will be impacted by the project

who will benefit from the project

detail what you are requesting funding for

They prioritise applications where the Foundation is able to fund the total project amount.

The next applications, received between 11 May and 10 August, will be processed at the next Trustee meeting in September, and those received between 11 August and 10 November will be reviewed at the subsequent meeting in December.