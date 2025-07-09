The Directory of Grant Making Trusts to be published in September

Amplify community impact like Kenya Roberts, CFRE. Georgia USA.

The Directory of Grant Making Trusts 2026-27

The 29th edition of the UK’s “best-selling guide to funding from grant-making charities” will be published in September, and can be pre-ordered now.

The directory, published by the Directory of Social Change, provides information on the sources of around £8.9 billion in funding available from over 2,000 funders listed in the book. This sum represents a £1.99 billion increase on the last edition.

Each of the funders featured has the potential to give at least £50,000 per year.

Great Fundraising Organizations book - available now

The directory helps fundraisers save time on finding funding prospects and target just those grantmakers which are relevant to their charity. It can also reveal new or changed funders that they were not aware of. Indeed, this edition includes 142 grantmaking trusts are are “completely new” to the Directory.

The 29th edition features:

It also includes indexes by geographical area, field of interest, type of beneficiary, type of grant and type of organisation.

This edition was edited by Kalli Jayasuriya, who is part of the research team, having joined DSC in 2023.

The Directory of Grant Making Trusts will be published in hardback in September 2025, running to about 776 pages. It is available for pre-order from DSC for £135.

The Directory of Social Change publishes other books on funding including:

