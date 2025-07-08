Purina’s BetterwithPets Prize opens for applications Photo by Lum3n on Pexels.com.

Purina Europe will award a two-year grant of up to €200,000 to organisations across Europe who are “improving people’s health through the pet-human bond”.

Nestlé Purina Petcare Europe is calling for organisations and social entrepreneurs who help improve the health and wellbeing of people in vulnerable situations to apply for the prize. Winners will receive a share of a €200,000 grant.

The prize was founded in 2018 based on the fundamental belief that pets and people are better together.

It is part of Purina’s commitment “to improve the health and wellbeing of 1,000,000 people in vulnerable situations by 2030 through the power of the pet-human bond”.

Past winners include UK charities

Past winners include UK charity StreetVet, who provide veterinary care for the pets of homeless people, Medical Detection Dogs, and Centro de Terapias Asistidas con Canes (CTAC) in Spain, who utilise canine-assisted therapies to support people in hospital.

This year’s focus

This year Purina is particularly interested in hearing from organisations working in the following areas:

Assistance Dogs for people with physical or mental health conditions

Animal-assisted therapies

Pet ownership or pet companionship support for the elderly

Other impactful initiatives that leverage the pet-human bond

Kerstin Schmeiduch, Director of Corporate Communications & Sustainability at Nestlé Purina PetCare Europe, said:

“At Purina, we know there is magic in the pet-human bond that can affect positive change in the world around us. We’ve seen firsthand how inspiring and life-changing the work of our partners is, and we hope to support even more brilliant organisations through this next edition of the BetterwithPets Prize. If you’re an organisation or entrepreneur making a real difference to people’s health with the support of pets, we’d love to hear from you and invite you to join our dynamic network of changemakers!”

The Purina BetterwithPets Prize is judged by an expert panel against criteria that covers the organisation’s mission, innovation, impact and organisational structures.

Applications for Purina’s BetterwithPets Prize are open until 12th September 2025 (23:59 CET).