Blackbaud Institute - get the latest insight on AI, major giving trends and more. Purple download button. To the right the front cover of The Status of UK Fundraising report.

250 digital learning grants available from Fundraising Everywhere and JustGiving

Howard Lake

Howard Lake | 8 July 2025 | News

Digital Learning Grant from Fundraising Everywhere. Sponsored by JustGiving. FE membership for 250 fundraising professionals. Apply now button. Illustration of a Fundraising Everywhere page on a computer screen.
Image: Fundraising Everywhere

Applications are now open to fundraisers to apply for a 2026 Digital Learning Grant from Fundraising Everywhere.

A cohort of 250 fundraisers will receive free access (courtesy of JustGiving) to six months of online training from Fundraising Everywhere designed to improve their digital fundraising skills.

Successful applicants will receive, at no charge:

Advertisement

Great Fundraising Organizations book - available now

Last year’s cohort reported improvements in the following:

Applications for the Digital Learning Grant are open until 12 September 2025 at 17.00.

Successful applicants will be announced on 10th November, and the learning will begin on 6 January 2026.

Fundraising Everywhere offer alternative methods of application for those who are disabled, neurodiverse or prefer to share information another way (i.e spoken answers). They also offer useful advice on how to apply, including details of what they are looking for in applications. You can find this in their FAQ on their site.

You do not have to live and work in the UK to be eligible. They state “all of our live and on-demand training is done online so you can join in from wherever you are.”

Related posts

16 January 2007

Free major donor session in London
UK Fundraising
14 January 2008

10 free places available on two Schools for Social Entrepreneurs programmes
UK Fundraising
15 January 2008

30 free places at ICT Hub National Conference
UK Fundraising
28 October 2009

Charity Training | Free Training For Charities

Loading

Howard Lake

About Howard Lake
Howard Lake is consultant editor of UK Fundraising. He founded the site in 1994 and successfully sold it in 2022. As director of Giving X Ltd he is exploring growing giving on a massive scale. He is the founder of Fundraising Camp and co-founder of GoodJobs.

Mastodon