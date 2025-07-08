250 digital learning grants available from Fundraising Everywhere and JustGiving Image: Fundraising Everywhere

Applications are now open to fundraisers to apply for a 2026 Digital Learning Grant from Fundraising Everywhere.

A cohort of 250 fundraisers will receive free access (courtesy of JustGiving) to six months of online training from Fundraising Everywhere designed to improve their digital fundraising skills.

Successful applicants will receive, at no charge:

Advertisement

over 700 hours of on-demand training

access to 1:1 coaching calls for tailored support

monthly live sessions on topics like social media, email marketing, strategy, and leadership

a digital certificate upon completion to showcase their new skills

Last year’s cohort reported improvements in the following:

small charity digital tactics (reported by 92% of grantees)

digital fundraising strategy skills (112%)

email marketing skills (58%)

online accessibility knowledge (54%)

online wellbeing (54%)

digital leadership skills (40%)

Applications for the Digital Learning Grant are open until 12 September 2025 at 17.00.

Successful applicants will be announced on 10th November, and the learning will begin on 6 January 2026.



Fundraising Everywhere offer alternative methods of application for those who are disabled, neurodiverse or prefer to share information another way (i.e spoken answers). They also offer useful advice on how to apply, including details of what they are looking for in applications. You can find this in their FAQ on their site.

You do not have to live and work in the UK to be eligible. They state “all of our live and on-demand training is done online so you can join in from wherever you are.”

