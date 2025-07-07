2026 GSK IMPACT Awards and GSK Community Health Programme open for applications

Both the 2026 GSK IMPACT Awards and the GSK Community Health Programme are now open for applications.

The GSK IMPACT Awards for 2026 are now open for applications from charities with a total annual income between £150,000 and £3 million.

They are funded by GSK and provide core funding and free training for charities “doing excellent work to improve people’s health and wellbeing”.

The 2025 award winners were announced in March this year.

For 2026 up to 15 awards will be made, ranging from £4,000 to £50,000, plus free training and development valued at a further £13,500.

GSK Community Health programme

Alongside the GSK IMPACT Awards, the GSK Community Health programme supports small charities tackling health inequalities with total annual income between £20,000 and £150,000. Up to 10 charities will receive up to £10,000 in unrestricted funding plus access to free training and development valued at £5,000.

The closing date to apply for the 2026 GSK IMPACT Awards and GSK Community Health Programme is Wednesday 20 August 2025.

GSK and The King’s Fund encourage organisations to apply that are led by and support people from under-represented backgrounds, people from ethnic minority communities, people with disabilities and people from the LGBTQ+ community. The funder wants people “to bring their unique blend of experiences, backgrounds, perspectives and knowledge” as “we recognise that diversity makes us stronger”.