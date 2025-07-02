Blackbaud Institute - get the latest insight on AI, major giving trends and more. Purple download button. To the right the front cover of The Status of UK Fundraising report.

Putting charitable giving on the money?

Seven mockups of UK banknotes all in mid-air. Created with MS Copilot by Howard Lake.
Image: created with AI by Howard Lake

Since money such as banknotes is at the heart of charitable giving, isn’t it about time that giving was depicted on a banknote? As a celebration of the role of charities and donors of all kinds in British life and indeed history? And as a daily reminder that all of us who use cash hold the power to make a positive difference in our hands?

We now have an opportunity to make this happen. The Bank of England is inviting the public’s thoughts on the design of the next generation of banknotes. It is considering what theme should be chosen to symbolise the UK.

Charity is at the heart of public life. The time and money that many people give to causes that matter to them, and the work of charities that benefit all of us or our family at some point (or indeed many points). If there is a national character then charity is surely part of it.

Such opportunities are rare. The last time Bank of England banknotes were redesigned was in 1970!

Until then the monarch had been the face of its banknotes. In 1970 the Bank began showcasing notable historical figures, mostly male, starting with William Shakespeare. They were chosen based on their record of having shaped thought, innovation, leadership, society and other values in the UK.

They included Winston Churchill (£5), the Duke of Wellington (£5), Jane Austen (£10), JMW Turner (£20) and Alan Turing (£50). The introduction of polymer notes, the subject of the £12 million #FirstFiver fundraising campaign (and its successors), expanded the list of historical figures who were celebrated in this way.

The Bank accepts that it could continue with more famous individuals, from a wider range of fields and backgrounds. And there is an argument that expanding the type of people celebrated is long overdue.

Equally the Bank notes that “there are many ways to represent the UK on our banknotes”. So that is why it is asking the public for ideas. Should they continue to feature historical figures on our banknotes? Or are there other themes that you would prefer to see represented?

It has some suggestions:

But those are not prescriptive. “You can also suggest other ideas for us to consider”.

And a portrait of the monarch is not up for discussion. It will remain on one side of the bank notes, regardless of the selected theme or themes.

How can we put giving on the money?

What or whom might we suggest should appear on our banknotes? Here are a few ideas – but do share yours in the comments below.

For such a straightfoward idea – celebrating charitable giving on a banknote – I’ve made it seem complicated.

Over to you

If you’ve got a better idea, I’d love to hear it. You could share it in the comments below.

Whether you choose to or not, do please suggest it to the Bank of England (don’t rely only on posting it solely in the comments here – Threadneedle Street are not avid readers of the comments section of this site). I’m in favour of any proposal that celebrates giving and the role of charities and social good in England and the UK.

How to share your ideas with the Bank of England

The consultation will close at 11.59 on 31 July 2025.

You can share your views using this online form or write to the Bank of Englad at the following address: 

Banknote Imagery Consultation
Notes Directorate
Bank of England
Threadneedle Street 
London 
EC2R 8AH

An earlier attempt to get giving on UK currency

You might remember that I tried to achieve something similar when the Royal Mint asked for suggestions on designs for a new-look pound coin. It didn’t work then, but maybe someone will have more success this time round.

