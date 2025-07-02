Putting charitable giving on the money? Image: created with AI by Howard Lake

Since money such as banknotes is at the heart of charitable giving, isn’t it about time that giving was depicted on a banknote? As a celebration of the role of charities and donors of all kinds in British life and indeed history? And as a daily reminder that all of us who use cash hold the power to make a positive difference in our hands?

We now have an opportunity to make this happen. The Bank of England is inviting the public’s thoughts on the design of the next generation of banknotes. It is considering what theme should be chosen to symbolise the UK.

Charity is at the heart of public life. The time and money that many people give to causes that matter to them, and the work of charities that benefit all of us or our family at some point (or indeed many points). If there is a national character then charity is surely part of it.



Such opportunities are rare. The last time Bank of England banknotes were redesigned was in 1970!

Until then the monarch had been the face of its banknotes. In 1970 the Bank began showcasing notable historical figures, mostly male, starting with William Shakespeare. They were chosen based on their record of having shaped thought, innovation, leadership, society and other values in the UK.

They included Winston Churchill (£5), the Duke of Wellington (£5), Jane Austen (£10), JMW Turner (£20) and Alan Turing (£50). The introduction of polymer notes, the subject of the £12 million #FirstFiver fundraising campaign (and its successors), expanded the list of historical figures who were celebrated in this way.

The Bank accepts that it could continue with more famous individuals, from a wider range of fields and backgrounds. And there is an argument that expanding the type of people celebrated is long overdue.

Equally the Bank notes that “there are many ways to represent the UK on our banknotes”. So that is why it is asking the public for ideas. Should they continue to feature historical figures on our banknotes? Or are there other themes that you would prefer to see represented?

It has some suggestions:

notable historical figures

nature

architecture and landmarks

arts, culture and sport

noteworthy milestones

innovation

But those are not prescriptive. “You can also suggest other ideas for us to consider”.

And a portrait of the monarch is not up for discussion. It will remain on one side of the bank notes, regardless of the selected theme or themes.

How can we put giving on the money?

What or whom might we suggest should appear on our banknotes? Here are a few ideas – but do share yours in the comments below.

a famous philanthropist. That covers the base of continuing the significant historical figures series. But will the public share positive feelings towards (or even recognise!) some of the country’s most generous philanthropists? And how do we ensure that the figure represents a broader view of who has been or can be a philanthropist? And not all philanthropists had opinions or a track record that we might want to celebrate today.



Should we broaden the famous person to a charity worker or leader, a volunteer, or social enterprise founder? I think that might not be as popular as one might hope.



That covers the base of continuing the significant historical figures series. But will the public share positive feelings towards (or even recognise!) some of the country’s most generous philanthropists? And how do we ensure that the figure represents a broader view of who has been or can be a philanthropist? And not all philanthropists had opinions or a track record that we might want to celebrate today. Should we broaden the famous person to a charity worker or leader, a volunteer, or social enterprise founder? I think that might not be as popular as one might hope. the donor . Instead of a single philanthropist, we might celebrate all donors – every individual who has given or will give. But again, how do you sum up in an image the wonderful variety amongst the millions who give for as many different reasons? It reminds me of the year that The Donor was voted top of the list of the Most Influential in Fundraising. Very apt but just a little odd.



. Instead of a single philanthropist, we might celebrate all donors – every individual who has given or will give. But again, how do you sum up in an image the wonderful variety amongst the millions who give for as many different reasons? It reminds me of the year that The Donor was voted top of the list of the Most Influential in Fundraising. Very apt but just a little odd. a successful giving campaign . Comic Relief and BBC Children in Need might be longlasting and successful enough to qualify. But the Bank of England is not going to want a logo on its banknotes, however charitable.



. Comic Relief and BBC Children in Need might be longlasting and successful enough to qualify. But the Bank of England is not going to want a logo on its banknotes, however charitable. the act of giving . How does one depict ‘giving’? Is it the transaction of cash, or the emotion of giving and receiving? Would an image of a hand dropping a coin in a collecting tin but suitable historical and still relevant? Or should it be a debit card tapping on a card reader, to make it more relatable and forward-looking? Whichever, this image might be the one that gets closing to reminding people that they can do just that, give, with the note in their hand.



Not that a picture of a coin being donated is in any way an ask.



. How does one depict ‘giving’? Is it the transaction of cash, or the emotion of giving and receiving? Would an image of a hand dropping a coin in a collecting tin but suitable historical and still relevant? Or should it be a debit card tapping on a card reader, to make it more relatable and forward-looking? Whichever, this image might be the one that gets closing to reminding people that they can do just that, give, with the note in their hand. Not that a picture of a coin being donated is in any way an ask. since giving is about impact and making a difference , can we convey that on a banknote? A child, an animal, an older person, someone receiving medical or social care – or a combination of these? It’s too detailed and complicated. Should the image be the emotion – the love that underpins so much giving? How do we convey love that makes it clear it is specific to the love of humanity (philanthropy) and not romantic or parental love?



, can we convey that on a banknote? A child, an animal, an older person, someone receiving medical or social care – or a combination of these? It’s too detailed and complicated. Should the image be – the love that underpins so much giving? How do we convey love that makes it clear it is specific to the love of humanity (philanthropy) and not romantic or parental love? thank you. Do we sum up and convey giving as the words “thank you”? From those asking, to those benefiting from giving, and indeed the donor thanking the charity/individual for enabling them to help resolve the problem.



For such a straightfoward idea – celebrating charitable giving on a banknote – I’ve made it seem complicated.

Over to you

If you’ve got a better idea, I’d love to hear it. You could share it in the comments below.

Whether you choose to or not, do please suggest it to the Bank of England (don’t rely only on posting it solely in the comments here – Threadneedle Street are not avid readers of the comments section of this site). I’m in favour of any proposal that celebrates giving and the role of charities and social good in England and the UK.

How to share your ideas with the Bank of England

The consultation will close at 11.59 on 31 July 2025.



You can share your views using this online form or write to the Bank of Englad at the following address:



Banknote Imagery Consultation

Notes Directorate

Bank of England

Threadneedle Street

London

EC2R 8AH

An earlier attempt to get giving on UK currency

You might remember that I tried to achieve something similar when the Royal Mint asked for suggestions on designs for a new-look pound coin. It didn’t work then, but maybe someone will have more success this time round.