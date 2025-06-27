Blackbaud Institute - get the latest insight on AI, major giving trends and more. Purple download button. To the right the front cover of The Status of UK Fundraising report.

The Fore to increase its maximum grant size by 50%

The Fore Grant Uplift. We're raising out maximum grant size from £30k to £45k.
Image: The Fore

Charitable funder The Fore has announced that it will increase its maximum (unrestricted) grant size from £30k to £45k “to reflect the rising cost of living and the changing funding landscape”.

The new grant ceiling will apply from its Autumn 2025 funding round onwards. These will open for registrations of interest from 22nd July.

The increase in giving comes after a year or more in which many grantmakers have paused giving, usually to reassess their activities and what they can continue to give in terms of grants.

The announcement on LinkedIn, which was made in Small Charities Week, was not surprisingly welcomed by many fundraisers, social entrepreneurs and charity leaders.

The Fore’s funding model takes “inspiration from the venture capital world” as it aims to “fund purpose-led projects with the highest impact and growth potential”. It provides “unrestricted, multi-year grant-funding” which also makes it stand out from many other funders.

There are no other changes: The Fore‘s application process remains the same, and it will still offer workshops, free impact measurement training, access to pro bono skilled volunteers, and its networking events, together with introductions to further funding opportunities.

Howard Lake

About Howard Lake
Howard Lake is consultant editor of UK Fundraising. He founded the site in 1994 and successfully sold it in 2022. As director of Giving X Ltd he is exploring growing giving on a massive scale. He is the founder of Fundraising Camp and co-founder of GoodJobs.

