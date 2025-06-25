Corporate charity partnerships in June 2025

Here’s our latest round-up of businesses supporting charities financially, through donations, donated services and skills, charity of the year partnerships or other commercial collaborations. Football, books, restaurants, legal services and self-storage all appear in this month’s round-up.

National law firm Foot Anstey has announced an initial three-year strategic partnership with Young Enterprise to help tackle social mobility.

The charity equips young people from a variety of backgrounds across the UK with the skills, knowledge and confidence needed to thrive in the working world and beyond.

The announcement follows a commitment to invest at least one per cent of the firm’s net profit into responsible business and comes off the back of the recently launched responsible business framework.

Bola Gibson (Responsible Business Director at Foot Anstey), Sarah Porrett (Young Enterprise CEO) and Felix Hebblethwaite (Chief People Officer at Foot Anstey).

Foot Anstey’s partnership will support the core work of the charity while also enabling it to test new models and reach more young people.

At the heart of the partnership is Foot Anstey’s funding of partner schools through the Inspiring Futures programme, delivered in areas of significant disadvantage in Foot Anstey’s local communities, notably Bristol, Southampton and Manchester.

Foot Anstey’s key legal services cover Charities and Retail, Consumer, Developer, Energy and Infrastructure, Islamic Finance, Private Equity, and Private Wealth.

Garage for good cause

From garage to good cause across the UK

To mark the UK’s first ever Self Storage Week, Access Self Storage is supporting Cancer Research UK (CRUK) by hosting a nationwide charity donation initiative to collect items for resale in eight of their high street retail stores.

Items that might be donated to CRUK. Photo: Access Self Storage

From 23rd – 27th June, eight Access Self Storage sites across the UK will unlock the doors of a 100 sq ft storage unit, roughly the size of a typical family garage, and invite local communities to fill them with pre-loved usable items for CRUK.

The business hopes that the initiative will help awareness of how self-storage can also have a community benefit beyond its day-to-day function of providing space for life transitions.

All collected items will be distributed to CRUK’s high street retail stores, helping to stock over 550 stores nationwide.

Items can be dropped at any of the eight participating Access Self Storage sites from 08:30 – 18:00 each day between 23rd – 27th June:

Nottingham

Birmingham Central

High Wycombe

Harrow

Portsmouth

Bracknell

Fulham

Wembley

Jan Albert Fourie, General Manager of Operations, Access Self Storage said:

“Self Storage Week is all about highlighting the diverse role self storage plays in people’s lives and in this case, in supporting our communities. Our partnership with Cancer Research UK offers both our customers and those living locally a practical way to declutter their homes, donate unused items, and make a real difference. It is a simple but powerful idea, turning the things you no longer need into funding for world class research.”

Amazon Literary Partnership supports 38 organisations across the UK and Ireland

The Amazon Literary Partnership has given grants to 38 non-profit literary organisations across the UK and Ireland this year, the most the partnership has given in a year.

The partnership was launched in the UK six years ago, benefiting inspiring non-profit literary organisations, writing centres and community engagement programmes, and expanded to the Republic of Ireland last year.

All beneficiary organisations have a shared goal of uplifting and offering opportunities to aspiring writers at any stage of their creative journey, and empowering those from underrepresented communities to experience and contribute to the magic of storytelling through the written word.

This year’s grant recipients include continued relationships with a number of organisations such as Creative Future and Fighting Words, as well as new groups including The London Library and Stratford Literary Festival.

In its second year supporting groups across the Republic of Ireland, the partnership has awarded funding to the Graffiti Theatre Company and Fighting Words.

Zines workship at Graffiti Theatre, Cork, a recipient of Amazon Literary Partnership’s funding in 2025.

One of the grant’s new recipients, Bristol Braille Technology CIC, will use the partnership’s funding to help run online and in-person creative writing workshops with blind and deafblind people across the country. These include support for those still learning Braille and coming to terms with Braille writing equipment, offering expertise, advice, access, and the confidence and means to create and publish amazing stories in embossed Braille.

Image: Bristol Braille Technology CIC

A spokesperson from Bristol Braille Technology said that they were honoured to be included in the Amazon Literary Partnership this year. They added:

“As a company and a community we all know the vast benefits of Braille, but sometimes these can seem rather dry. This is an opportunity to remind people of the great creative potential of Braille for blind people.”

Applying to Amazon Literary Partnership

To be eligible for a grant from the Amazon Literary Partnership applicants must be based in the United Kingdom or Republic of Ireland, have a core mission to develop emerging writers, support diversity, celebrate storytelling, and/or build authors’ careers.

Organisations should be structurally and financially sound; display energy, passion, and reach; have an online presence and an enthusiastic membership or readership.

Applications for 2026 grants from the Amazon Literary Partnership “will commence towards the end of this year”.



Virgin Money partners with The Care Workers’ Charity

Virgin Money is partnering with The Care Workers’ Charity (CWC) by donating a share of the arrangement fee from every new care sector loan to CWC’s crisis grants programme. This providesurgent financial support to the dedicated individuals who care for our communities every day.

The UK’s social care sector employs over 2 million people, making it one of the country’s largest and most essential workforces.

The CWC’s crisis grants programme offers emergency financial assistance to care workers experiencing unexpected hardships such as illness, bereavement, domestic abuse, or sudden loss of income. With an average grant of £500, the programme helps individuals regain stability during life’s most difficult moments.

Virgin Money aims to support at least 200 care workers each year through this initiative, easing the financial pressures faced by those on the front lines of care.



Restaurants Against Hunger returns

Restaurants Against Hunger returns this September to help raise money for Action Against Hunger’s work in combating malnutrition and hunger.

This autumn, hundreds of the UK’s best-loved restaurants from Hawksmoor and Hakkasan to Rosa’s Thai and JKS Restaurants are uniting again for the nationwide campaign Restaurants Against Hunger.

From 1 September to 31 October, diners at participating venues will be encouraged to add a voluntary £1 donation to their bill, helping to fund life-saving nutrition and food security programmes in 56 countries. In addition to the £1 bill donation, many partners run creative fundraisers from special menu items to cookbook sales, with all proceeds supporting Action Against Hunger’s work.

Hawksmoor’s co-founder Will Becket explains why the business has been involved with Restaurants Against Hunger for nearly 20 years since it was founded.

Carlsberg supports Common Goal for the 2025 UEFA European Under-21 Championship™

Carlsberg has partnered with Common Goal for the 2025 UEFA European Under-21 Championship™, to help bring greater access to football and create a better future for all through football.

Launched in 2002, Common Goal is the world’s largest football-for-good collective. It connects the cultural and financial influence of the football industry with local organisations around the globe to drive meaningful impact. The network includes more than 200 community organisations operating across more than 100 countries with a common belief that football “has an ability to positively change the world”.

Pitchside promotion of Common Goal. Photo: Common Goal

As the Official Beer of UEFA Men’s National Team Football, Carlsberg’s partnership with Common Goal will kick off this month at the 2025 UEFA European Under-21 Championship™. During the tournament, Carlsberg has “committed significant resources and provided Common Goal with valuable visibility through perimeter boards and interview backdrops, helping to amplify its initiatives on a global stage”.

Jürgen Griesbeck, President and Founder Common Goal, said:

“The collaboration with Carlsberg reflects the growing role brands can play in accelerating purpose-driven action across football. “By joining forces on a shared platform like the UEFA European Under-21 Championship, we’re not only raising awareness of vital social and environmental issues — we’re also demonstrating what’s possible when global partners contribute to a collective movement for change”.