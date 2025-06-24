Give A Little Champion App enables supporters to collect donations from their smartphones

Cashless fundraising platform Give A Little has launched its Champion App, offering a new way for supporters to collect donations from friends, family and anyone attending events such as bake sales or coffee mornings.

The Give A Little Champion App, which utilises Tap to Pay on iPhone and Android, gives supporters the opportunity to supplement their digital fundraising for mass participation events such as marathons, charity appeals, events, seasonal fundraising and more. They don’t need an additional card reader.

Donations are processed by payment processor Stripe, and supporters are able to accept all payment methods from physical debit and credit cards to digital wallets including Apple Pay and Google Pay.

Consequently supporters can collect contactless donations in the moment: there is no need to worry about missing donations due to donors not having cash or forgetting to donate online.

Charities can invite and manage groups of supporters from within their Give A Little account as well as track their fundraising.

Pilot scheme

The Give A Little Champion App was piloted by 20 charities, supported by Mastercard. These included Dogs for Good, St Catherine’s Hospice, Julia’s House, Wales Air Ambulance and the Stroke Association.

Olivia Rainford, Dogs for Good Director of Income Generation said of the experience:

“The Give A Little Champion App is a bit of an equaliser, which is unusual in the charity sector. Bigger charities can usually clean up due to big marketing budgets so being able to have supporters fundraising on our behalf is a bit of a game changer and that feels very important to us.”

Functionality for charities

Charities using the app can manage supporter groups at scale via CSV upload to the Give A Little account. They can control which fundraising campaigns supporters have access to and can fundraise for, and reporting covers how much supporters are raising, with reports being easily exported.

With Tap to Pay on iPhone and Android, organisation and donor data are protected by the security and privacy features built into the smartphone, and Apple and Android do not store card numbers on devices or on servers.

The app of course allows supporters to collect Gift Aid for the charity, collect marketing opt-ins, offer donors to set up a monthly recurring donation with a contactless payment, and offer donors digital.



And if the donor’s card is not accepted then the app will fallback to offering an online donation via QR code.

Sally Woodford, Julia’s House Database Manager, said:

“When we heard about the Give A Little Champion App pilot, we wanted to be part of it straight away. I was particularly excited about the level of control the app gives us and the ease of managing and allocating income. We were also keen as a charity to show that we’re not afraid of embracing new technology and could see the many benefits of giving people more freedom in the way they can take donations rather than just sending them to JustGiving.“

Over 10,000 charities are now Give A Little to collect cashless donations and the platform has helped them raise over £60,000,000.