Equity in Action Fund launched in Northern Ireland Image: The Community Foundation for Northern Ireland

The Community Foundation Northern Ireland has announced the launch of the Equity in Action Fund.

The Fund will support grassroots organisations tackling hate crimes, misinformation, and disinformation, “particularly those working to promote peace, inclusion, and justice”. Grants are for between £3,000 and £5,000.

To be eligible for funding projects should address one or more of the following:

Prevention of Hate Crime: Community engagement, education, or interventions that reduce bias-motivated incidents



Countering Misinformation and Disinformation: Fact-checking initiatives, public education campaigns, or media literacy efforts



Support for Affected Communities: Programmes offering legal, mental health, or community support to those impacted by hate crimes or targeted misinformation



Digital Resilience: Tools, workshops, or campaigns helping communities recognise, report, or resist online manipulation and hate speech



Youth Engagement: Youth-led or youth-targeted initiatives addressing online harm, radicalisation, or bias

Applicants must be a constituted organisation with charitable purposes, be able to demonstrate experience or a clear plan to engage in work aligned with the fund’s themes, and be able to deliver the proposed project within a 12-month period.

For full details of eligibility find out more from the Community Foundation Northern Ireland.