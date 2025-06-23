Translate your skills - like Sarah-Kate Roberts CFRE, England, UK. Button with 'meet Sarah-Kate'. CFRE logo

Equity in Action Fund launched in Northern Ireland

Howard Lake

Howard Lake | 23 June 2025 | News

The Equity in Action Fund is now open.
Image: The Community Foundation for Northern Ireland

The Community Foundation Northern Ireland has announced the launch of the Equity in Action Fund.

The Fund will support grassroots organisations tackling hate crimes, misinformation, and disinformation, “particularly those working to promote peace, inclusion, and justice”. Grants are for between £3,000 and £5,000.

To be eligible for funding projects should address one or more of the following:

Advertisement

Great Fundraising Organizations book - available now

Applicants must be a constituted organisation with charitable purposes, be able to demonstrate experience or a clear plan to engage in work aligned with the fund’s themes, and be able to deliver the proposed project within a 12-month period.

For full details of eligibility find out more from the Community Foundation Northern Ireland.

Related posts

UK Fundraising
26 November 2019

Peace funding consultation announced for Northern Ireland and border regions
10 February 2012

Starbucks fund opens for Dublin and Belfast applications
UK Fundraising
3 May 2012

Foundation criticises standard of Northern Ireland grant applications
UK Fundraising
19 June 2012

Community Foundation NI to co-ordinate Santander awards

Loading

Howard Lake

About Howard Lake
Howard Lake is consultant editor of UK Fundraising. He founded the site in 1994 and successfully sold it in 2022. As director of Giving X Ltd he is exploring growing giving on a massive scale. He is the founder of Fundraising Camp and co-founder of GoodJobs.

Mastodon