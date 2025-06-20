Translate your skills - like Sarah-Kate Roberts CFRE, England, UK. Button with 'meet Sarah-Kate'. CFRE logo

JustGiving Awards 2025 open for nominations

Howard Lake

Howard Lake | 20 June 2025 | News

JustGiving Awards 2025. Nominations are open!

JustGiving is inviting nominations from the public for its annual awards that recognise inspiring fundraisers.

This year, which is JustGiving’s 25th anniversary, the awards have been refreshed. Pascale Harvie, President and General Manager of JustGiving, explains:

“To mark our 25th anniversary, we’re taking a new approach to celebrating our amazing fundraisers this year. Instead of being recognised with a traditional award ceremony, we’ll be offering them an experience that they’ll remember forever. We can’t share all the details just yet but keep an eye on our social channels for the big reveal.”

Advertisement

Great Fundraising Organizations book - available now

In past years the JustGiving Awards have been a celebratory event held at venues such as Hackney Town Hall and the Camden Roundhouse.

The entry requirements for nominations this year remain the same. The awards are designed to recognise “inspiring people that have raised money for charity or a personal cause over the past 18 months”.

Nominations ware open until 6 July, following which the shortlisted finalists will be shared for a public vote on 11 August.

Maya Tohid in black Young Lives Vs Cancer t-shirt
Maya Tohid

Previous winners include teenager Maya Tohid, who raised thousands of pounds for charity whilst battling a rare brain cancer; the late Rob Burrows, who, with the help of friends and family, raised over £11 million for the MND Association and Leeds Hospital Charity; and Angel Mums who raised thousands for The Tessa Jowell Foundation in memory of their children.

Angel Mums lined up in front of a wing-walking bi-plane on a grass runway.
Angel Mums and the wing-walking bi-plane.

JustGiving has now helped people across the world raise over £7 billion for good causes.

To nominate an inspirational JustGiving fundraiser who has inspired you, visit JustGiving.

Related posts

UK Fundraising
23 January 2011

JustGiving announces six charity finalists in its 2011 Awards
UK Fundraising
30 January 2013

First Institute of Fundraising Partners in Fundraising Awards winners announced
UK Fundraising
4 August 2016

Nominations for JustGiving Awards close this weekend
UK Fundraising
22 November 2017

Posthumous Special Recognition Award for Bradley Lowery at JustGiving Awards 2017

Loading

Howard Lake

About Howard Lake
Howard Lake is consultant editor of UK Fundraising. He founded the site in 1994 and successfully sold it in 2022. As director of Giving X Ltd he is exploring growing giving on a massive scale. He is the founder of Fundraising Camp and co-founder of GoodJobs.

Mastodon