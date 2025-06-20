JustGiving Awards 2025 open for nominations

JustGiving is inviting nominations from the public for its annual awards that recognise inspiring fundraisers.

This year, which is JustGiving’s 25th anniversary, the awards have been refreshed. Pascale Harvie, President and General Manager of JustGiving, explains:

“To mark our 25th anniversary, we’re taking a new approach to celebrating our amazing fundraisers this year. Instead of being recognised with a traditional award ceremony, we’ll be offering them an experience that they’ll remember forever. We can’t share all the details just yet but keep an eye on our social channels for the big reveal.”

In past years the JustGiving Awards have been a celebratory event held at venues such as Hackney Town Hall and the Camden Roundhouse.

The entry requirements for nominations this year remain the same. The awards are designed to recognise “inspiring people that have raised money for charity or a personal cause over the past 18 months”.

Nominations ware open until 6 July, following which the shortlisted finalists will be shared for a public vote on 11 August.

Maya Tohid

Previous winners include teenager Maya Tohid, who raised thousands of pounds for charity whilst battling a rare brain cancer; the late Rob Burrows, who, with the help of friends and family, raised over £11 million for the MND Association and Leeds Hospital Charity; and Angel Mums who raised thousands for The Tessa Jowell Foundation in memory of their children.

Angel Mums and the wing-walking bi-plane.

JustGiving has now helped people across the world raise over £7 billion for good causes.

To nominate an inspirational JustGiving fundraiser who has inspired you, visit JustGiving.